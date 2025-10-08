Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hermit Crab Studio, Sportia

New Sports Variety Game Sportia Announced For PC

Sportia is an all-new varierty sports title in which you and friends can choose froma cast of characters to compete in several events

Article Summary Sportia is a new multiplayer sports variety game coming to PC from Hermit Crab Studio and Ubisoft.

Compete in football, parkour, rugby, tennis, rock climbing, and more fast-paced arcade sports modes.

Collect, upgrade, and master unique athletes with special powers and stats to win each match.

Enjoy a living world, quests, online leagues, mini-games, and constant new events for endless gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Hermit Crab Studio, working in partnership with Ubisoft, has announced its latest game, Sportia. This is a brand-new multiplayer sports variety game where you and others can compete with and against each other in several traditional and creative games. With a large cast of characters who have a variety in stats across the board to help you have an edge in certain areas, or at the very least, will keep things interesting no matter what you choose. The game has no release date yet, but we're guessing 2026 will be the year they aim for.

Sportia

Step into Sportia — the ultimate arcade sports experience. Where football meets fireballs, parkour turns cities into playgrounds, and every match is a fresh challenge. Sportia blends fast-paced multiplayer action, arcade sports gameplay, and wild mechanics into areas built for champions. Choose your sport, build your squad, and compete online or locally in matches that test your skill, strategy, and adaptability. Every athlete in Sportia has unique abilities and playstyles — collect them, upgrade them, and master their moves to dominate the competition.

Beyond the matches, explore a vibrant living world. Unlock new areas, complete quests, play mini-games, and join limited-time events that keep the action going off the field. Whether you prefer ranked competitive play or casual fun with friends, there's always something to do in Sportia. With multiple sports modes, customizable teams, and ever-changing gameplay, Sportia delivers replayability, unpredictability, and pure arcade chaos.

Multiple sports in one game: football, rugby, tennis, parkour, rock climbing, and much more!

Unique athletes with special powers and upgrades, every character can be key for your team in a specific sport.

Competitive online leagues and casual play modes;

Dynamic events, mini-games, and a living world beyond matches

Fast, colorful, arcade-style gameplay built for all skill levels

