Posted in: Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, NYVGCC

New York Game Awards Will Return For 16th Anniversary

The New York Game Awards are coming back on January 19, 2027, this time hosted by Lara Lunardi and Arda Ocal at the SVA Theatre

Article Summary New York Game Awards returns January 19, 2027, for its 16th anniversary at Manhattan’s SVA Theatre.

Lara Lunardi and Arda Ocal will host the 2027 New York Game Awards, bringing fresh energy to the ceremony.

The New York Game Awards will livestream on NYVGCC social channels plus IGN’s website and YouTube.

Tickets are on sale for $85 as NYVGCC celebrates game studios and supports students with classes and resources.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) announced this week that it is bringing back the New York Game Awards, to be held at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan on January 19, 2027. This year's ceremony will be hosted by content creator Lara Lunardi and TV personality Arda Ocal, and will be livestreamed on NYVGCC's official social channels, as well as on IGN's website and YouTube channels. We have a few quotes about the event below, as those wishing to attend can get tickets now for $85 a person.

The New York Game Awards Returns For 2027

"The New York Game Awards is our way of paying homage to our New York roots while recognizing the heart and soul of our industry by spotlighting game studios of all sizes," said Harold Goldberg, co-founder and president of NYVGCC. "We have a really great lineup this year, and we're incredibly grateful to have Lara and Arda join us to host our awards show. We know their energy will bring a great dynamic to our yearly festivities."

"It's a real pleasure to join Harold, Ryan and the team at the New York Videogame Critics Circle for this year's New York Game Awards," said Lara Lunardi, 2027 New York Game Awards co-host. "The video game industry has always meant so much to me personally and professionally, and I'm honored to be part of an evening that celebrates the people and work that make games special. I'm also especially glad to support an event that helps bring classes and resources to students in New York City. I'm looking forward to celebrating alongside everyone joining us in person and tuning in from around the world."

"Presenting at the New York Game Awards earlier this year was a highlight for me, and I'm so excited to come back to the awards this year as a co-host," said Arda Ocal, 2027 New York Game Awards co-host. "Filling Harold and Reggie's shoes will be a tough task. They've been amazing stewards of the awards and the non-profit work done with NYVGCC, and I look forward to carrying their enthusiasm into this year's event. For the fans who know, my body is ready!"

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