Next Fortnite Soundwaves Series Will Have Japanese Artist Gen Hoshino

Epic Games revealed this week they have lined up the next Fortnite Soundwaves Series performer with Japanese artist Gen Hoshino taking the stage. Starting on June 9th you'll be able to take part in a series of shows that will feature a pre-recorded performance from the superstar. You'll be able to enter a special island (or enter the Island code 6831-7094-7130) starting at 8am ET next Thursday as it will run for 72 hours with back-to-back performances. You'll have the option to watch the show via Picture-in-Picture while playing other Creative experiences, Battle Royale, and more, depending on what you feel like doing that weekend.

His interactive experience will throw you into an evolving space, with changing colors, scenery, and activities set to match the emotional mood, all created by 3D Lab. The team will also be adding his popular Koi track and the Koi Dance Emote to the game, however, the emote is only available while in the experience. Here's some added info fromt he devs about content creation during that time.

Fortnite Soundwaves Series: Gen Hoshinmo Show Content Creation Content creators in the Support-A-Creator (SAC) program will be able to host VOD content from the Gen Hoshino show on YouTube and monetize it for seven days, and no takedown notifications should occur during this time. More info: In order to monetize their Gen Hoshino show content, SAC members need to link their YouTube and Support-A-Creator accounts.

IMPORTANT: When uploading the content to YouTube, be sure to upload it as Unlisted or Public. If you upload the video as Private, it is possible you could receive a monetization claim on your video.

When uploading the content to YouTube, be sure to upload it as Unlisted or Public. If you upload the video as Private, it is possible you could receive a monetization claim on your video. For uploading the content on other platforms, refer to the channel's platform policies for tips on how to avoid copyright strikes.

Not in SAC? Don't worry, you can still share your highlights from the experience. However, you will not be able to monetize this content on YouTube.