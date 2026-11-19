Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Next-Gen Rubik's Cube, Rubik's Cube

Next-Gen Rubik's Cube Gives The Classic Puzzle a Makeover

The Next-Gen Rubik's Cube has taken the original puzzle game and given it a bit of an upgrade in time for the holiday shopping season.

Article Summary Spin Master has released the Next-Gen Rubik's Cube, a refreshed 3x3 version of the classic puzzle, now selling for $10.

The new Rubik's Cube uses a redesigned mechanism for smoother turning, consistent tension, and improved corner-cutting.

Next-Gen Rubik's Cube keeps the classic look but updates it with thinner grid lines, refined colors, and a matte finish.

The sticker-free tiled Rubik's Cube is built for long-term use and aims to appeal to new solvers, fidget fans, and STEM toy buyers.

Spin Master has released a new version of the Rubik's Cube, calling this latest incarnation the Next-Gen Rubik's Cube. As you can see from the images here, they have taken the classic design and given it a slight improvement in a few different areas, including shapes on the sides, refined colors, and other subtle changes to make it a modernized version of the classic puzzle. We have mroe info below, as it's out now in time for the holidays, being sold for $10.

What's Old Is New Again With The Next-Gen Rubik's Cube

The original 3×3 Rubik's Cube is back with a fully redesigned mechanism to invite a new generation of solvers into the world of Cubing. While staying true to its iconic look, this version has been re-engineered for a smoother, more responsive play experience. The internal mechanics provide consistent tension and improved corner-cutting, allowing for faster, less-resistant turning. Its thinner grid lines and sticker-free matte finish offer a sleeker, more contemporary aesthetic. As the world's best-selling brain teaser toy, the Rubik's Cube is a foundational STEM toy.

A must-have for fidgets and sensory toy collectors, the Official Rubik's Cube aims to scramble, then twist and turn the spinning sides back to their original state, with every side having a solid color. Bring Rubik's Cubes, games, and puzzles on the road as an entertaining car game when looking for road trip activities for kids. Add Rubik's Cube to Easter baskets or back-to-school shopping lists as a must-have for classroom games for all ages, STEM games, and STEM educational toys.

Smoother, Faster Turning: Redesigned with a new mechanism for consistent turning & improved corner-cutting, this 3×3 Cube allows for a more responsive play experience for beginners to expert solvers

Iconic Toy, Modern Aesthetic: The updated 3×3 Rubik's Cube maintains its classic look, updated with a thinner grid & satisfying matte finish, designed for a new generation of solvers

Durable Tiled Design: Features vibrant plastic tiles instead of traditional stickers, ensuring the colors won't peel or fade over time, providing a long-lasting sleek & modern look

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