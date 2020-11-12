Niantic Announces New City Spotlight Events For Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a new way to get out in the world and… social distance? A new event is coming to Pokémon GO in select cities that will offer both free and paid experiences for trainers as they explore their hometowns or nearby cities. City Spotlight will function as a treasure hunt, tasking trainers to take their Buddy out into the world and complete tasks, walk, do AR mapping, and earn "social-distancing bonuses." The events will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time in Tainan, Taiwan; Kyoto, Japan; Auckland, New Zealand; and Busan, South Korea. All of these are cities that have low cases of COVID-19, which is notable as Niantic puts heavy, repeated emphasis on their safety protocols here, writing: "We have worked with each city to promote this initiative, and designed the gameplay to be in compliance with local health and safety guidelines."

Niantic revealed in their announcement that the following would be available along with the City Spotlight event for participating cities:

City Spotlight Timed Research that will task trainers to explore the city with their Buddy

GO Snapshot tasks to unlock Pokémon encounters, a Poffin, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg

Gift stickers at Pokéstops

A competition between the cities to see which completes the most AR Mapping tasks, with the winner earning 1/4 Egg Hatch distance

Special rewards in AR Mapping tasks

That's all the free stuff. The paid City Spotlight ticketed experience in Pokémon GO will include:

All of the above

These Pokémon attracted to Incense: Onix, Lapras, Unown C, Nosepass, Rhyhorn, Doduo, Mantine, Pidgey, Pelipper, Pidgeot, and Stoutland. Unown C will be released as a Shiny for the first time and will only be available during the event

Special Research that rewards a Poffin, an Incense, a Super Incubator, three Lucky Eggs, a Lure Module, Lapras, XP, and Stardust.

Niantic concludes:

Tickets will be available in the Events tab in the Pokémon GO app starting Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. PST until Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. local time subject to availability. Tickets will be US$4.99, or the event's local currency equivalent, inclusive of any applicable taxes and fees. Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Tickets will be sold as a first-come-first-served event.