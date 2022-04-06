Niantic Announces Pikmin Bloom April Community Day 2022 & More

Niantic has announced details for Pikmin Bloom's April Community Day as well as details for the company-wide Niantic Community Day. This continues Niantic's efforts to tie their multiple games together with real-life events happening during coordinated, shared Pikmin Bloom and Pokémon GO Community Day Dates.

Pikmin Bloom will host April Community Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The details are as follows:

Players will see colorful tulips blooming along their paths.

Big Flowers will bloom into tulips when players plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around said Big Flowers.

Players will receive one bonus coin for every 250 flowers planted. This is lower than the usual requirement of 500 flowers planted. Bonus coins are capped at 60 coins per day.

Players will see the normal Pikmin Bloom Community Day bonus of Seedlings in the planter pack will grow 1.5 times the usual speed with that rate increasing more if players are planting flowers.

Players that hit their 10,000 step goal will receive a special Tulip Flower Badge.

Niantic also notes that since March 13, players who have cleared challenges will be able to obtain fruits containing tulip nectar instead of cherry blossom nectar. As it is already past March 13th, I'm guessing that this bonus will simply remain active until further notice.

Niantic also went on to announce the in-person Niantic Community Day meet-up spots, which you can see here:

United States Phoenix, AZ: Patriots Park/CityScape Oakland, CA: Jack London Square Washington D.C., DC: The Wharf Atlanta, GA: Woodruff Park Chicago, IL: Maggie Daley Park Indianapolis, IN: White River State Park Owensboro, KY: Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter St. Louis, MO: Tower Grove Park New York City, NY: South Seaport District Houston, TX: Discovery Green Dallas, TX: Klyde Warren Park Austin, TX: Republic Square Park Seattle, WA: Seattle Center Jacksonville, FL: Sandlot Los Angeles, CA: Grand Park



You can continue on to read locations for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America here. These events will tie in to both Pikmin Bloom and Pokémon GO.