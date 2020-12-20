Niantic Announces Pokémon GO & Starbucks Partnership In Asia Markets

In a year filled with both major brand deals with worldwide corporations as well as initiatives to invigorate small businesses, Niantic has announced a new partnership. The mobile game developer will be partnering with Starbucks and will be featuring PokéStops and gyms in Pokémon GO at stores in select Asia markets. Niantic has previously partnered with Starbucks in the United States, but will now expand, with Starbucks points of interest popping up in the game in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

In the official announcement of this new partnership that was posted in the Pokémon GO blog, Erin Silvoy, VP of product and marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific, said

"Starbucks and Pokémon GO both represent important gathering spaces for community, both online and offline. Starbucks is excited to offer our customers in Asia more ways to connect with the world of Pokémon GO, and for Pokémon GO trainers to enjoy the premium Starbucks Experience on their adventures."

Gary Chang, APAC business development lead at Niantic, added:

"Niantic's mission is 'Adventures on foot with others. In partnership with Starbucks, we can bring our shared values of health and well-being together in this exciting experience for customers and trainers."

Niantic also included in this new Pokémon GO partnership announcement the obligatory mention that trainers traveling to these locations to play the game should be sure to be safe and social distance during the current world situation.

Niantic has featured quite a few sponsored events and new partnership announcements for Pokémon GO in the last half of 2020. This has included Baskin-Robbins raid hours and 7-Eleven Mexico, GrubHub, and Verizon full-day events. As 2020 wraps up and we head into the new year, it will be interesting to see if these brand deals can continue to enrich Pokémon GO for Niantic's loyal player base.