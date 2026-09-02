Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nighthawks, Wadjet Eye Games

Nighthawks: Brand-New Vampire RPG Officially Launches September 22

Learn the ways of the vampire and find your spot in their society as the new RPG Nighthawks releases on September 22.

Article Summary Nighthawks launches September 22 on Steam and GOG, bringing a stylish new vampire RPG just ahead of Halloween.

Play a newly turned vampire and shape your fate through choices, alliances, survival, and undead city politics.

Build a struggling nightclub into your empire using seduction, intimidation, and supernatural Gifts in Nighthawks.

Nighthawks features 800,000 words, ten recruitable companions, vampire powers, and a darkly funny neon world.

Just in time for Halloween, the new vampire RPG Nighthawks has been given a release date, as the game will officially launch on September 22. The premise is pretty simple: Your character died at the hands of a vampire, but not before being turned into one. Now it's up to you to navigate the night and find your place among the undead who make the evening their home, all through various choices you make in order to determine allies, find common ground, and learn to survive in this new social circle. Enjoy the trailer and details here, as the game will be out in three weeks for Steam and GOG.

Find Your New Vampire Life After The Old One in Nighthawks

Six months ago, you died and were reborn. A vampire. A predator. Not a mere creature of the night, but one of its masters. At least, that's how things were supposed to be… Unfortunately, it's a new world out there. Vampires have finally been exposed, and although your existence is more or less tolerated, your ongoing thirst for blood is not. You arrived in the one city willing to promise vampires a fresh start, only to find suspicion and paranoia still lingering on its dark streets. But death could not hold you, and humanity's fear will not hold you back. When the sun sets, outcasts rise. It's time to seize the night by the throat…

Enter a deliciously twisted new take on vampire role-playing games as you take over a failing nightclub on the wrong side of the tracks, and turn it into your personal empire through seduction, intimidation, and careful use of secret supernatural Gifts. Befriend and recruit fellow outcasts, digging deep into their stories and harnessing their skills. Explore a fully voiced, lavishly written world of dark humour and bright neon as you climb from rags to riches on a mission to master your second life, and prove that even the darkest streets can lead to a brighter tomorrow.

Over 800,000 words of stories and secrets, from the hilarious to the horrific, digging into every corner of a world where vampires no longer own the shadows and both the living and the dead have much to learn. Build up your nightclub empire to act as a light in the darkness that brings lonely souls together and turns fellow outcasts into found family… or take advantage of your position to feed your own thirst and ambitions.

Ten companions to recruit to your side, including vampire magician Madame Lux, incorrigible con-artist Maze, disgraced private investigator Domino, and Agatha, the free-spirited, perpetual urchin Empress of the Rats. Powerful vampire magic to use and abuse, including Mesmerism for exerting control over the living, Natural Dominion for making animals do your bidding, and effortlessly shifting into smoke with Tenebrous Form. Murder, sex, betrayal… even friendship. Everything a modern monster could want.

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