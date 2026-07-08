Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Nintendo, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, SDCC 2026, Splatoon Raiders

Nintendo Announces Official Plans For San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Nintendo will have Splatoon Raiders on the SDCC showroom floor and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort available to try — including a chance to compete against social creator The Rizzler on July 23 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Article Summary Nintendo brings Splatoon Raiders to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with hands-on play available all four days on the show floor.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort makes its first U.S. playable appearance at the Hilton Bayfront during SDCC 2026.

Fans can try four of 12 sports in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort ahead of its October 22 launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo will host a July 23 event where selected attendees can compete against The Rizzler in Switch Sports Resort.

Nintendo revealed its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as it will have two specific games on hand for attendees to try. First off, you'll be able to dive into Splatoon Raiders before the game launches on the convention floor across all four days of the event. Second, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will be available to play at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. Third, on July 23, you can try that sports title out with The Rizzler. Yes, that Rizzler from social media fame. Wer have the full rundown below of what you can expect to see at SDCC 2026.

Celebrate Splatoon Raiders Launch on the SDCC Showroom Floor

Calling first-time Splatoon players and longtime fans! To celebrate launch weekend, guests can fend off Salmonid foes, raid for treasure, and splash a lot of ink in the new Nintendo Switch 2 game Splatoon Raiders at the Nintendo booth located in Hall A, booth #235 on the convention center showroom floor. In this action-shooter, choose a tank and gadgets that suit your splatting style – try the Power Tank to smash Salmonids with brute force, the Speed Tank for mobility and finesse, or the Tactical Tank to control the battlefield – on an adventure across the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the mischievous trio of swashbuckling musicians known as Deep Cut!

First U.S. Hands-On with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Starting 9:30 a.m. PT inside The Pointe in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, guests can play Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the next active game in the Nintendo Switch Sports series, playable exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. Full of intuitive motion control sports games, the whole family can play together. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort launches Oct. 22, and guests will be able to try out 4 of its 12 different sports. There will be a first come/first serve queue where visitors can wait for the opportunity to try out the game. Meanwhile, outside on The Promenade, visitors can watch live Nintendo Switch Sports Resort gameplay broadcasting locally on screens while participating in some fun, family-friendly sports activities hosted by event staff.

Opportunity to Compete Against The Rizzler in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

On July 23, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. PT in The Promenade at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, visitors who have already played Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will have the opportunity to put their new skills to the test, going on stage to compete against social media creator The Rizzler. Interested participants will be randomly selected by Nintendo event staff; prizing will not be included as part of this experience.

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