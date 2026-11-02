Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: pikmin, pikmin 4

Nintendo Declares Pikmin Day While Revealing New Info

Nintendo declared Nov. 1 Pikmin Day and revealed new updates — Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy arriving Nov. 12, Pikmin Bloom content, and new 'Hello! Pikmin' short films.

Article Summary Nintendo officially declares November 1 as Pikmin Day, with Shigeru Miyamoto unveiling the franchise celebration.

Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy is out now, adding voice commands and timed challenge exams.

Nintendo says a free Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 demo arrives on the eShop later today for players to try.

Pikmin Bloom adds Secret Caves and rewards, while Nintendo also debuts new Hello! Pikmin animated shorts.

Over the weekend, Nintendo declared November 1 to be Pikmin Day permanently, while revealing a number of new items for the franchise. In the video above, Shigeru Miyamoto marked the day because 11/1 looks like a bunch of them standing in a row, which is cute. We were then treated to a presentation for Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy, which will be available on November 12, along with several updates to titles in the series. We have more details from the company below, as you can enjoy the video.

Nintendo Celebrates The New Pikmin Day

Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy : In this enhanced version for Nintendo Switch 2, players can now give voice commands to the Rescue Pup Oatchi. Tell him to "Rush!" or "Go to work!" and the built-in Nintendo Switch 2 microphone will register 9 different commands. Experience the new Dandori Academy, where players can take on challenges to see how quickly they can collect treasures, like fruits or vegetables, within a stage. Using strategy and efficiency, players will practice their Dandori skills in each stage and test them with exams held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A free demo of Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

In this enhanced version for Nintendo Switch 2, players can now give voice commands to the Rescue Pup Oatchi. Tell him to "Rush!" or "Go to work!" and the built-in Nintendo Switch 2 microphone will register 9 different commands. Experience the new Dandori Academy, where players can take on challenges to see how quickly they can collect treasures, like fruits or vegetables, within a stage. Using strategy and efficiency, players will practice their Dandori skills in each stage and test them with exams held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A free demo of Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy will be available later today on Nintendo eShop. Pikmin Bloom: A new adventure is being added to the smartphone app Pikmin Bloom. To enter the Secret Caves, users will need cave maps that they may receive together with postcards. But be warned, there are creatures lurking within the caves! Users can send a lot of their Pikmin at once into the caves to explore and battle. Plus, players who take exams in Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy and have linked the game to Pikmin Bloom can send their results to the app to collect special in-app rewards.

A new adventure is being added to the smartphone app Pikmin Bloom. To enter the Secret Caves, users will need cave maps that they may receive together with postcards. But be warned, there are creatures lurking within the caves! Users can send a lot of their Pikmin at once into the caves to explore and battle. Plus, players who take exams in Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy and have linked the game to Pikmin Bloom can send their results to the app to collect special in-app rewards. "Hello! Pikmin": A new series of short movies called "Hello! Pikmin" is on the way! There are already new episodes to enjoy on the Nintendo Today! app and other Nintendo channels, with more to come. Like the Pikmin Close to You video that was released last year, the movies are produced by Nintendo Pictures in collaboration with Mr. Miyamoto.

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