Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

Nintendo Drops The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Announcements

Nintendo revealed multiple announcements for The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary, including a first look at the Ocarina of Time remake.

Article Summary Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary leads with Ocarina of Time remake gameplay and a Nov. 5 Switch 2 launch.

Zelda 40th Anniversary hardware includes a custom Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller, carrying case, ocarinas and amiibo.

Zelda Notes adds Ocarina of Time support, while a 2027 global Legend of Zelda concert tour expands the celebration.

Nintendo also announced Nintendo Museum events, partner merch, and more Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary surprises.

Nintendo held a special Direct livestream this morning, during which they announced several updates for the 40th Anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Among them, we got a look at the remake of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, their plans for a 40th Anniversary concert series, the new custom Switch 2 and accessories, new additions to the Nintendo Museum for the event, and so much more. We have all the notes from the company below, as you can watch the full direct above.

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 40th Anniversary In Multiple Ways

Series producer Eiji Aonuma showed the first gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time game for the Nintendo Switch 2 system and revealed that the title will launch on Nov. 5. Remade with completely overhauled visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, expanded character dialogue, symphonic orchestral music, reworked camera and movement controls, and more, Link's milestone 1998 adventure has been reborn for a whole new era. The first print run of the physical version will commemorate the release with special packaging that features textured foil cover art, available while supplies last.

A week earlier, on Oct. 29, fans can get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition system, plus anniversary editions of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, available with and without a display stand, and Nintendo Switch 2 carrying case with screen protector, all featuring a Triforce design.

Also, keep an eye out for two ocarinas later this year: a playable version for the musically inclined and an electric version from HORI that plays notes or entire songs at the press of a button. In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, play (or simply hum) one of Link's learned ocarina melodies within range of the Nintendo Switch 2 system's built-in microphone, and he'll perform the song in the game! Also, new amiibo figures of Young Link and Young Zelda will launch in 2027 and can be used to unlock special in-game masks that evoke a retro graphical style. And for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, the previously announced Mineru's Construct amiibo releases Sept. 17.

There will also be several new features added to Zelda Notes, a game-specific service that players can use with the Nintendo Switch App for compatible smart devices. Currently, the service supports the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in various ways. Support for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will help players track their adventure, challenge them to find in-game locations using hint images, let them play a virtual ocarina, take a daily quiz with over 2,000 total questions and more.

The anniversary extends to special events and experiences, as well. The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert series will be held across the globe next year and include a variety of music from the Legend of Zelda series, from nostalgic tunes to modern melodies. A Japan tour kicks off in Tokyo next January, a North American tour starts in Chicago next February, a European tour begins in London next April and an Australian tour starts in Melbourne next May. For locations, dates, and other information, visit zelda.gameconcerts.com later today.

Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan will also join the fun in several ways, including a special Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary ticket design (from September 9), new photo ops (from November 5), and the fall 2026 opening of the Super Family Restaurant, where visitors can enjoy a meal surrounded by Link and other Nintendo characters. Museum anniversary activities will continue for one year. Starting tomorrow, users of the Nintendo Today! smart device app can collect Legend of Zelda series digital cards each day. Also, the calendar animations in the Legend of Zelda theme will change to feature games throughout the series.

And be on the lookout for more anniversary initiatives and collaborations from Nintendo partners, offering fans of all ages new ways to celebrate and connect with the world of The Legend of Zelda. These include the LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Link & Epona set, a 1,750-piece collectible display model for adults, available starting spring 2027. Also on the way is the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword, 27 inches long with more than 15 touch- and motion-activated sounds, arriving in spring 2027.

Fans can also celebrate the anniversary by exploring the wide selection of Legend of Zelda games currently available for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch, including the Nintendo Switch 2 editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo Switch players can enjoy the Nintendo Switch versions of those games, as well as titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and more. Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can experience the series' rich history through the Nintendo Classics libraries and Nintendo Music, available as a smart device app or accessible via a web browser.

Finally, the series' live-action movie will open in theaters worldwide on April 30, 2027, from Nintendo, Arad Productions Inc., and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Officially titled The Legend of Zelda, this original film is based on the stories, ideas and concepts of The Legend of Zelda that have built up through 40 years of games.

Whether your Legend of Zelda journey began with "It's dangerous to go alone!" in 1986, "Hey! Listen!" in 1998, or "Open your eyes" in 2017, The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary has something in store for every fan who supported the series over the years, and for those whose adventure is just starting.

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