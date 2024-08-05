Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, zelda

Nintendo Drops The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as Nintendo shows off more of the gameplay and Hyrule as a whole

Article Summary Nintendo releases a new gameplay video for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom showcasing Hyrule and Zelda's powers.

The video highlights regions, transportation, and Zelda's new horse in the latest adventure set to release on September 26.

Zelda teams up with the ethereal creature Tri to create "echoes" and solve puzzles using the powerful Tri Rod.

Collect accessories, blend ingredient smoothies, and fight with echoed monsters to overcome obstacles and reclaim Hyrule.

Nintendo has released a new video today for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as it gives us a better look at Hyrule and the gameplay to come. This is about as comprehensive a video as you can get for the game right now, as they show off regions, some of Zelda's powers, and even modes of transportation as she gets her own horse. Enjoy the video as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch on September 26!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts—and with a certain swordsman among the missing, it's up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in the latest adventure in The Legend of Zelda series! Team up with the ethereal creature Tri and use the Tri Rod to create "echoes," which are imitations of things you find in the environment—then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes like water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes, or find your own combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even make echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat!

As rifts threaten to consume the kingdom, even Zelda's formidable wisdom may not be enough to solve the mystery on its own. With the help of the ethereal creature Tri and the powerful Tri Rod, Zelda gains the power to create echoes – imitations of objects found in the environment. By echoing things from wooden boxes to old beds, Zelda will be able to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles. She can also create echoes to use in her defense when faced with dangerous enemies – and then echo the enemies themselves to fight by her side in later confrontations! Zelda's journey will call upon her to traverse the expanse of her kingdom (using waypoints and horseback to travel quickly). Along the way, she will collect accessories and outfits to aid in her mission (such as the ability to increase her swim speed), and the chance to gather ingredients and blend them into smoothies that give you different effects based on their ingredients – such as replenishing health!

