Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Kirby and the World Beyond, Mario Kart World, Metroid Ravenous, Nintendo Direct, pikmin, Pokémon Pokopia, star fox

Nintendo Makes Several Major Announcements During Fall 2026 Direct

Nintendo basically dropped a number of major announcements on players for Fall 2026 during today's Nintendo Direct livestream

Article Summary Nintendo Fall 2026 Direct delivered major reveals, led by Metroid Ravenous and Kirby and the World Beyond.

Nintendo Switch 2 gets big first-party updates with Pikmin 4, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Star Fox and Mario Kart World.

Nintendo confirmed new Switch 2 launches including Fire Emblem, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Hyrule Warriors.

Third-party Nintendo announcements included Final Fantasy VII, Persona, Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil.

After yesterday's The Legend of Zelda Direct livestream, today's Nintendo Direct livestream was an all-out blitz of everything they have planned for the rest of 2026. Among the major reveals included the return of Samus Aran in Metroid Ravenous for a new 2D action adventure title in the series, a new 3D Kirby adventure with Kirby and the World Beyond, more new content coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition and Pikmin 4, a better look at Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a ton of new content coming to Pokémon Pokopia, Mario Kart World, and Star Fox; with Star Fox Adventures coming to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library (still no Mother 3 announcement), and multiple third party titles. We have the full notes from the company below.

Nintendo Direct Comes Out Swinging With Major Announcements During Fall 2026 Direct

Cairn : As pro climber Aava, set out to conquer the legendary Mount Kami in this acclaimed climbing simulation with a deeply human story about overcoming impossible odds. Climb anywhere, plan your route carefully and manage resources throughout the expedition. The whole mountain is yours to explore as you uncover mysteries and push beyond your limits in pursuit of absolute freedom. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop, ahead of the game's Nintendo Switch 2 launch early next year.

As pro climber Aava, set out to conquer the legendary Mount Kami in this acclaimed climbing simulation with a deeply human story about overcoming impossible odds. Climb anywhere, plan your route carefully and manage resources throughout the expedition. The whole mountain is yours to explore as you uncover mysteries and push beyond your limits in pursuit of absolute freedom. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop, ahead of the game's Nintendo Switch 2 launch early next year. Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion : Follow the story of Shinra SOLDIER operative Zack Fair in this remaster of the action RPG that takes place seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII. As Zack teams up with Sephiroth to investigate the disappearance of a fellow SOLDIER, he uncovers dark secrets that challenge everything he believes, forcing him to forge his own path as a hero to protect the ones he loves. Available later today on Nintendo Switch 2 with a complete HD graphics overhaul of the character models, UI, and background, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, an updated action combat system, and a newly arranged soundtrack by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto.

Follow the story of Shinra SOLDIER operative Zack Fair in this remaster of the action RPG that takes place seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII. As Zack teams up with Sephiroth to investigate the disappearance of a fellow SOLDIER, he uncovers dark secrets that challenge everything he believes, forcing him to forge his own path as a hero to protect the ones he loves. Available later today on Nintendo Switch 2 with a complete HD graphics overhaul of the character models, UI, and background, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, an updated action combat system, and a newly arranged soundtrack by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto. Danganronpa 2×2: A new murderous game begins in this latest entry in the Danganronpa series. Featuring a visually enhanced version of the original Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair scenario alongside a brand-new story with the same setting and characters, players will investigate an entirely new set of victims, culprits, and tricks. Reveal the truth by exposing contradictions during high-speed Class Trials and uncover the culprit behind each case when Danganronpa 2×2 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Jan. 14, 2027.

A new murderous game begins in this latest entry in the Danganronpa series. Featuring a visually enhanced version of the original Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair scenario alongside a brand-new story with the same setting and characters, players will investigate an entirely new set of victims, culprits, and tricks. Reveal the truth by exposing contradictions during high-speed Class Trials and uncover the culprit behind each case when Danganronpa 2×2 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Jan. 14, 2027. Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea: Journey beneath the waves in the newest Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion, arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this November. Embark on an adventure to a faraway kingdom and discover strange echoes of its past as a magical Merfolk, where you'll explore new biomes with customizable areas and enjoy a brand-new storyline that features Milo Thatch from Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, and Megara from Disney's Hercules.

Journey beneath the waves in the newest Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion, arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this November. Embark on an adventure to a faraway kingdom and discover strange echoes of its past as a magical Merfolk, where you'll explore new biomes with customizable areas and enjoy a brand-new storyline that features Milo Thatch from Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, and Megara from Disney's Hercules. Eternal Anima: Embark on a dramatic time-travel adventure in a world that erased its own history. After a routine investigation leads peacekeeper Wade to question the city's key tenet — that change and progress are heresy — he finds himself on an era-spanning journey to forge alliances across generations, uncover the truth, save the past, and free the present. Take advantage of Wade's unique Psychometry powers and inherit ancestral skills lost across time, such as Future Sight, to strategically manipulate the battlefield in turn-based combat. Eternal Anima launches for the Nintendo Switch 2 system on March 4, 2027.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves : The acclaimed fighting game arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with intense battles, unique fighters and the REV System, designed to accelerate the intensity of battle. The Starter Edition of the game includes Mikey and Draken from the Tokyo Revengers anime as playable guest characters, plus all previously released DLC fighters. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves launches digitally on Oct. 22. Pre-orders begin later today and include a bonus alternate costume for Mai Shiranui. A physical version will launch in January 2027.

The acclaimed fighting game arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with intense battles, unique fighters and the REV System, designed to accelerate the intensity of battle. The Starter Edition of the game includes Mikey and Draken from the Tokyo Revengers anime as playable guest characters, plus all previously released DLC fighters. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves launches digitally on Oct. 22. Pre-orders begin later today and include a bonus alternate costume for Mai Shiranui. A physical version will launch in January 2027. Final Fantasy VII Revelation: The third and final entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. As Sephiroth moves closer to achieving godhood, Cloud and his companions take to the skies aboard the airship Highwind in a race to stop Meteor, the ultimate destructive magic, and save the planet. Players will explore a vast world, take on powerful enemies and experience the culmination of 30 years of FINAL FANTASY VII storytelling when Final Fantasy VII Revelation launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on April 8, 2027.

The third and final entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. As Sephiroth moves closer to achieving godhood, Cloud and his companions take to the skies aboard the airship Highwind in a race to stop Meteor, the ultimate destructive magic, and save the planet. Players will explore a vast world, take on powerful enemies and experience the culmination of 30 years of FINAL FANTASY VII storytelling when Final Fantasy VII Revelation launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on April 8, 2027. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave: Enter the Dagdan Empire, compete in the strategic battles of the Heroic Games and discover an intertwining story of strength and steel. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Enter the Dagdan Empire, compete in the strategic battles of the Heroic Games and discover an intertwining story of strength and steel. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition: Battle through the events of the Great Calamity in this enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 version of the action-packed adventure set 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. This edition features all Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass content, enhanced visuals and frame rate, battles packed with more enemies on screen and an ultra-tough new Calamity Mode. Players with the Nintendo Switch version can transfer existing save data and purchase the digital Nintendo Switch 2 version at a discount via Nintendo eShop (for more details, visit the official website). Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition launches Feb. 25, 2027, with pre-orders available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Battle through the events of the Great Calamity in this enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 version of the action-packed adventure set 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. This edition features all Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass content, enhanced visuals and frame rate, battles packed with more enemies on screen and an ultra-tough new Calamity Mode. Players with the Nintendo Switch version can transfer existing save data and purchase the digital Nintendo Switch 2 version at a discount via Nintendo eShop (for more details, visit the official website). Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition launches Feb. 25, 2027, with pre-orders available later today on Nintendo eShop. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition: Step into 15th-century Bohemia as Henry of Skalitz in this award-winning first-person open-world RPG. Fight, sneak or talk your way through a tale of revenge, loyalty and discovery in a rich medieval world where quests are shaped by player choice and every decision carries lasting consequences. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027 and includes the base game, all premium story expansions, exclusive gear and a bonus questline.

Step into 15th-century Bohemia as Henry of Skalitz in this award-winning first-person open-world RPG. Fight, sneak or talk your way through a tale of revenge, loyalty and discovery in a rich medieval world where quests are shaped by player choice and every decision carries lasting consequences. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027 and includes the base game, all premium story expansions, exclusive gear and a bonus questline. Kirby Air Riders amiibo & More: The Kirby Air Riders amiibo 2 lineup reaches the finish line on Nov. 12 with the release of Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra. An upcoming Kirby Air Riders in-game event will also offer rewards and refresh the look of the main menu and Paddock. More information will be revealed at a later date.

The Kirby Air Riders amiibo lineup reaches the finish line on Nov. 12 with the release of Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra. An upcoming Kirby Air Riders in-game event will also offer rewards and refresh the look of the main menu and Paddock. More information will be revealed at a later date. Kirby and the World Beyond: A new 3D adventure is on the horizon for Kirby! Freely explore an expansive world and put Kirby's Copy Abilities to creative use as you uncover what awaits in Kirby and the World Beyond. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027, which also marks the Kirby series' 35th anniversary.

A new 3D adventure is on the horizon for Kirby! Freely explore an expansive world and put Kirby's Copy Abilities to creative use as you uncover what awaits in Kirby and the World Beyond. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027, which also marks the Kirby series' 35th anniversary. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: Experience the essential Batman story in a bold action-adventure featuring hard-hitting combat, an open-world Gotham City and signature LEGO charm. The Deluxe Edition includes the Mayhem Collection DLC, which includes a new story mission, Mayhem Mode and a villain-themed Sinister Pack featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 18. Pre-orders are available now.

Mario Kart World Free Update: Classic courses from Super Mario Kart have been hiding in plain sight across the continent of Mario Kart World, and now 10 of them can be played as standalone races in VS Race. Tear through Choco Island, Vanilla Lake, Ghost Valley and more, complete with? Panels that grant items just like in the Super NES original. The update also adds two new Knockout Tour routes, Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally, plus a Spectator Mode when playing with friends online or via LAN Play. The free update is available later today.

Classic courses from Super Mario Kart have been hiding in plain sight across the continent of Mario Kart World, and now 10 of them can be played as standalone races in VS Race. Tear through Choco Island, Vanilla Lake, Ghost Valley and more, complete with? Panels that grant items just like in the Super NES original. The update also adds two new Knockout Tour routes, Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally, plus a Spectator Mode when playing with friends online or via LAN Play. The free update is available later today. MECCHA CHAMELEON: Blend into your surroundings in this competitive multiplayer game that combines drawing and hide-and-seek. Strike a pose and paint yourself to become one with nearby walls, furniture or ornaments using colors and patterns while the "It" team searches for hidden players. Supporting 1-12 players online, every match rewards creativity and quick thinking. Available later today for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nintendo eShop.

Blend into your surroundings in this competitive multiplayer game that combines drawing and hide-and-seek. Strike a pose and paint yourself to become one with nearby walls, furniture or ornaments using colors and patterns while the "It" team searches for hidden players. Supporting 1-12 players online, every match rewards creativity and quick thinking. Available later today for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nintendo eShop. Mega Man: Dual Override: Proto Man joins Mega Man as a playable character in this new entry in the classic action series. Players can jump in with Proto Man's versatile shield-based fighting style or use Mega Man's ranged firepower, then personalize their playstyle by equipping Custom Chips to mix and match abilities. Both characters can unleash an all-new, powerful Override form to blast beyond their limits and defeat formidable Robot Masters. Mega Man: Dual Override launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in spring 2027. Mega Man and Proto Man amiibo figures will also be available the same day.

Proto Man joins Mega Man as a playable character in this new entry in the classic action series. Players can jump in with Proto Man's versatile shield-based fighting style or use Mega Man's ranged firepower, then personalize their playstyle by equipping Custom Chips to mix and match abilities. Both characters can unleash an all-new, powerful Override form to blast beyond their limits and defeat formidable Robot Masters. Mega Man: Dual Override launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in spring 2027. Mega Man and Proto Man amiibo figures will also be available the same day. METAL SLUG ULTIMATE COLLECTION: Celebrate 30 years of run-and-gun action with a collection of 10 classic METAL SLUG titles. Team up in online multiplayer, compete on Online Leaderboards and explore a gallery of artwork and music from across the series. Combat School Mode returns with expanded content, alongside the long-lost location test version of METAL SLUG. Enjoy timeless action when METAL SLUG ULTIMATE COLLECTION launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2027.

Celebrate 30 years of run-and-gun action with a collection of 10 classic METAL SLUG titles. Team up in online multiplayer, compete on Online Leaderboards and explore a gallery of artwork and music from across the series. Combat School Mode returns with expanded content, alongside the long-lost location test version of METAL SLUG. Enjoy timeless action when METAL SLUG ULTIMATE COLLECTION launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2027. Metroid Ravenous: It's eat or be eaten for Samus Aran in an all-new 2D adventure, coming to Nintendo Switch 2! Plus, the Metroid Ravenous amiibo collection will release with individual Samus and Chozo Statue figures at launch. A third amiibo in the lineup, Samus (Metroid Suit), will be bundled with a Special Edition that includes the game and a steel game case. Both the standard and special editions launch Jan. 28, 2027, and pre-orders begin later today.

It's eat or be eaten for Samus Aran in an all-new 2D adventure, coming to Nintendo Switch 2! Plus, the Metroid Ravenous amiibo collection will release with individual Samus and Chozo Statue figures at launch. A third amiibo in the lineup, Samus (Metroid Suit), will be bundled with a Special Edition that includes the game and a steel game case. Both the standard and special editions launch Jan. 28, 2027, and pre-orders begin later today. Monster Hunter Wilds: The acclaimed hunting action game comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Venture into the Forbidden Lands to track and hunt massive monsters, craft gear and uncover the mysteries of an ever-changing world. Whether playing at home or on the go, hunters can team up locally via wireless play or join friends online with full cross-platform multiplayer support. All Title Update content is included, such as the Grand Hub, fan-favorite monsters like Mizutsune and Lagiacrus, the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online collaboration and more. Monster Hunter Wilds launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec. 4. The massive expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

The acclaimed hunting action game comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Venture into the Forbidden Lands to track and hunt massive monsters, craft gear and uncover the mysteries of an ever-changing world. Whether playing at home or on the go, hunters can team up locally via wireless play or join friends online with full cross-platform multiplayer support. All Title Update content is included, such as the Grand Hub, fan-favorite monsters like Mizutsune and Lagiacrus, the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online collaboration and more. Monster Hunter Wilds launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec. 4. The massive expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: There's more than sports to discover on Wuhu Island! In addition to 12 sports featuring intuitive motion controls, you can freely explore the island, chase dolphins in the ocean, search for hidden hibiscus flowers and collect Spocco Photos to learn more about sightseeing spots around the resort. A new offline Island Crown mode lets you rise through the ranks in each sport to challenge Island Champions and even island Legends. Also, playing any sport in any mode earns Spocco Points, which can be exchanged for customizations to personalize your Mii character or Sportsmate. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 22. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

There's more than sports to discover on Wuhu Island! In addition to 12 sports featuring intuitive motion controls, you can freely explore the island, chase dolphins in the ocean, search for hidden hibiscus flowers and collect Spocco Photos to learn more about sightseeing spots around the resort. A new offline Island Crown mode lets you rise through the ranks in each sport to challenge Island Champions and even island Legends. Also, playing any sport in any mode earns Spocco Points, which can be exchanged for customizations to personalize your Mii character or Sportsmate. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 22. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale: Taste the tempo in this 3D adventure platformer built around music-based puzzles. Become Kaya as you take on a heartwarming coming-of-age journey through the magical world of Selera to become a Worldbuilder. Solve puzzles, unlock new abilities and wield Kaya's Spoon as you battle whimsical foes, explore regions inspired by the rich cultures of Southeast Asia, meet new friends and uncover hidden surprises. Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Onyx: The Dark Grip: Survive as a vessel and interfere as a god in this 2.5D supernatural horror game developed by Bloober Team exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. Play as the mysterious Entity, guiding the actions of a lone traveler who arrives in a desolate ghost town. Manipulate the environment with your supernatural powers, solve puzzles, confront terrifying creatures, and don't let your puppet descend into the depths of madness. Blur the line between the game world and reality when Onyx: The Dark Grip launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Survive as a vessel and interfere as a god in this 2.5D supernatural horror game developed by Bloober Team exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. Play as the mysterious Entity, guiding the actions of a lone traveler who arrives in a desolate ghost town. Manipulate the environment with your supernatural powers, solve puzzles, confront terrifying creatures, and don't let your puppet descend into the depths of madness. Blur the line between the game world and reality when Onyx: The Dark Grip launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. Persona 6 and Persona 4 Revival: From the acclaimed Persona series comes a brand-new adventure and the remake of a beloved classic for Nintendo Switch 2. Persona 6 brings the series' signature blend of daily life, social bonds and supernatural adventure to an all-new standalone story featuring a fresh cast of characters. Meanwhile, Persona 4 Revival revisits the mystery of the Midnight Channel, where a series of bizarre murders draws a group of friends into a supernatural investigation. Strengthen bonds, awaken a hidden power called "Persona," and experience strategic turn-based battles in two unforgettable RPG adventures. Persona 4 Revival launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on May 20, 2027.

From the acclaimed Persona series comes a brand-new adventure and the remake of a beloved classic for Nintendo Switch 2. Persona 6 brings the series' signature blend of daily life, social bonds and supernatural adventure to an all-new standalone story featuring a fresh cast of characters. Meanwhile, Persona 4 Revival revisits the mystery of the Midnight Channel, where a series of bizarre murders draws a group of friends into a supernatural investigation. Strengthen bonds, awaken a hidden power called "Persona," and experience strategic turn-based battles in two unforgettable RPG adventures. Persona 4 Revival launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on May 20, 2027. Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy: The Pikmin adventure returns with new Nintendo Switch 2 features and challenges! Direct your pup companion Oatchi with voice commands using the system's built-in microphone and give him some well-earned praise. A new Dandori Academy mode lets you test your skills by collecting treasure as quickly as possible across a variety of stages, with exams every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, online leaderboards, medals to earn and three difficulty levels to master. 72 Dandori Academy stages will be released over time. Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy launches Nov. 12. Later today, pre-orders for the physical version of the game begin on Nintendo Store and at select retailers, while players who have Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch can pre-order an upgrade pack on Nintendo eShop.

The Pikmin adventure returns with new Nintendo Switch 2 features and challenges! Direct your pup companion Oatchi with voice commands using the system's built-in microphone and give him some well-earned praise. A new Dandori Academy mode lets you test your skills by collecting treasure as quickly as possible across a variety of stages, with exams every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, online leaderboards, medals to earn and three difficulty levels to master. 72 Dandori Academy stages will be released over time. Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy launches Nov. 12. Later today, pre-orders for the physical version of the game begin on Nintendo Store and at select retailers, while players who have Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch can pre-order an upgrade pack on Nintendo eShop. Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Part 2: Express yourself in Part 2 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC! Dress up with new in-game accessories like sunglasses, ribbons and bow ties, and coordinate looks with Ditto and other Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Pokopia. With even more customization options and fashionable combinations to discover, Part 2 brings plenty of style to your Pokémon adventures later this year. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available to purchase now.

Express yourself in Part 2 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC! Dress up with new in-game accessories like sunglasses, ribbons and bow ties, and coordinate looks with Ditto and other Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Pokopia. With even more customization options and fashionable combinations to discover, Part 2 brings plenty of style to your Pokémon adventures later this year. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available to purchase now. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam: Professor Layton and his trusted assistant Luke return in an all-new installment of the puzzle-solving adventure series set at the dawn of the industrial age. After receiving a letter from Luke, the professor travels to Steam Bison, a rapidly developing American town plagued by mysterious incidents. Solve puzzles, uncover clues and follow the duo's search for the truth when Professor Layton and the New World of Steam launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 10.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition: Experience three acclaimed survival horror adventures on Nintendo Switch 2! Each preserves the essence of the original games while being reimagined with fresh ideas powered by the RE ENGINE. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition also include a wealth of additional content from the original versions. Digital versions of all three titles launch on Oct. 16 and pre-orders begin later today, with a limited-time early adopter discount available through Nov. 7, 2026.

Experience three acclaimed survival horror adventures on Nintendo Switch 2! Each preserves the essence of the original games while being reimagined with fresh ideas powered by the RE ENGINE. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition also include a wealth of additional content from the original versions. Digital versions of all three titles launch on Oct. 16 and pre-orders begin later today, with a limited-time early adopter discount available through Nov. 7, 2026. Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United : The classic 1995 RPG returns as a full 3D remake featuring modern graphics, voice acting, newly arranged music and more. Choose from eight protagonists and embark on a free-form adventure where decisions shape the journey and quests can be tackled in any order. Master turn-based battles and use the franchise's signature Glimmer system to acquire new abilities. Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16, 2027.

The classic 1995 RPG returns as a full 3D remake featuring modern graphics, voice acting, newly arranged music and more. Choose from eight protagonists and embark on a free-form adventure where decisions shape the journey and quests can be tackled in any order. Master turn-based battles and use the franchise's signature Glimmer system to acquire new abilities. Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16, 2027. Star Fox Update / Star Fox Adventures: A free update is heading to Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 29! Battle Mode is expanding with support for up to four players to play together on a single Nintendo Switch 2 system, including facing off against each other in local play and forming a team to join online battles. Three new stages are also being added: battle for control of a powerful laser on Katina, destroy asteroids while dodging destructive energy waves in Sector X, and scan data modules before escaping a deadly surge on Venom. Plus, Star Fox Adventures joins the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library later today. Team up with trusty companion Tricky and explore a dinosaur-filled world in this classic adventure, available on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

A free update is heading to Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 29! Battle Mode is expanding with support for up to four players to play together on a single Nintendo Switch 2 system, including facing off against each other in local play and forming a team to join online battles. Three new stages are also being added: battle for control of a powerful laser on Katina, destroy asteroids while dodging destructive energy waves in Sector X, and scan data modules before escaping a deadly surge on Venom. Plus, Star Fox Adventures joins the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library later today. Team up with trusty companion Tricky and explore a dinosaur-filled world in this classic adventure, available on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Stage Fright: From the creators of the worldwide hit OVERCOOKED! comes a new cooperative experience for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems. Two players must work together to explore, solve escape rooms and unravel an ancient mystery to rescue a missing friend in a charming coming-of-age story full of heart. Play online or side-by-side in local co-op together or via GameShare when the game launches in 2027.

From the creators of the worldwide hit OVERCOOKED! comes a new cooperative experience for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems. Two players must work together to explore, solve escape rooms and unravel an ancient mystery to rescue a missing friend in a charming coming-of-age story full of heart. Play online or side-by-side in local co-op together or via GameShare when the game launches in 2027. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis: Lara Croft returns in a reimagining of her iconic adventure, rebuilt from the ground up for a new generation. Join the legendary archeologist on a globe-trotting quest to recover the scattered pieces of the Scion, a powerful ancient artifact. Travel from the jungles of Peru and ancient ruins of Greece to the tombs of Egypt, overcoming deadly traps and predators with Lara's signature acrobatic abilities and dual pistols. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Deluxe Edition pre-orders include the Lara Croft Survivor Outfit, 48-hour early launch access, a DLC Story Pack and the Lara Croft Parisian Fugitive Outfit. Standard Edition pre-orders include the Lara Croft Survivor Outfit. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 12, 2027.

Lara Croft returns in a reimagining of her iconic adventure, rebuilt from the ground up for a new generation. Join the legendary archeologist on a globe-trotting quest to recover the scattered pieces of the Scion, a powerful ancient artifact. Travel from the jungles of Peru and ancient ruins of Greece to the tombs of Egypt, overcoming deadly traps and predators with Lara's signature acrobatic abilities and dual pistols. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Deluxe Edition pre-orders include the Lara Croft Survivor Outfit, 48-hour early launch access, a DLC Story Pack and the Lara Croft Parisian Fugitive Outfit. Standard Edition pre-orders include the Lara Croft Survivor Outfit. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 12, 2027. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered / The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past : Monster slayer for hire Geralt of Rivia returns when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 29. This modernized version of the acclaimed RPG features visual, performance and gameplay enhancements, including gyro aiming, Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and touch screen support. Players who have the physical or digital Nintendo Switch version can get the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free via Nintendo eShop. Then, continue the journey in 2027 with Songs of the Past, a brand-new paid expansion, now available to wishlist on Nintendo eShop.

Monster slayer for hire Geralt of Rivia returns when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 29. This modernized version of the acclaimed RPG features visual, performance and gameplay enhancements, including gyro aiming, Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and touch screen support. Players who have the physical or digital Nintendo Switch version can get the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free via Nintendo eShop. Then, continue the journey in 2027 with Songs of the Past, a brand-new paid expansion, now available to wishlist on Nintendo eShop. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: New challenges and allies await in Aionios. Take on waves of enemies in the new Heroes' Vault mode, where each victory lets you strengthen your party with enhanced abilities or additional allies before facing a powerful final foe. Also, Shimmer joins the adventure as a new Hero, bringing rapid-fire combos and powerful strikes, plus the Foresight ability that allows her to see the future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches Dec. 3 alongside an upgrade pack for players who already have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch.

New challenges and allies await in Aionios. Take on waves of enemies in the new Heroes' Vault mode, where each victory lets you strengthen your party with enhanced abilities or additional allies before facing a powerful final foe. Also, Shimmer joins the adventure as a new Hero, bringing rapid-fire combos and powerful strikes, plus the Foresight ability that allows her to see the future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches Dec. 3 alongside an upgrade pack for players who already have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch. Yo-kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain: The latest entry in the Yo-kai Watch series evolves the adventures of Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits, Fleshy Souls, and Psychic Specters with enhanced graphics and new content on Nintendo Switch 2. Join Nate as he befriends a wide variety of Yo-kai and embarks on the mysterious adventures that define the series. Along with new story content, players may even encounter some new Yo-kai. Additional details will be shared in the future.

The latest entry in the Yo-kai Watch series evolves the adventures of Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits, Fleshy Souls, and Psychic Specters with enhanced graphics and new content on Nintendo Switch 2. Join Nate as he befriends a wide variety of Yo-kai and embarks on the mysterious adventures that define the series. Along with new story content, players may even encounter some new Yo-kai. Additional details will be shared in the future. Yu-Gi-Oh! TAG FORCE GX: A new semester begins as Yu-Gi-Oh! GX TAG FORCE 3 is reborn with modern visuals, enhanced Dueling, and nostalgic cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime era. Featuring content previously unreleased in the Americas, Yu-Gi-Oh! TAG FORCE GX launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16, 2027. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop and include four in-game items for the Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL game. Physical versions include three Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME cards.

007 First Light: As a young James Bond, use gadgets, stealth, or combat to earn the number in this standalone, re-imagined origin story of the world's most famous spy. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

As a young James Bond, use gadgets, stealth, or combat to earn the number in this standalone, re-imagined origin story of the world's most famous spy. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. THE ASCENT ULTIMATE EDITION: In this action-shooter RPG, equip destructive gadgets and customize your augmentations in a sprawling cyberpunk world solo or with friends locally using GameShare and stay connected via GameChat. Includes the base game and all DLC. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in December with additional Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

In this action-shooter RPG, equip destructive gadgets and customize your augmentations in a sprawling cyberpunk world solo or with friends locally using GameShare and stay connected via GameChat. Includes the base game and all DLC. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in December with additional Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother: Play as Maomao and investigate incidents, gather clues and solve mysteries in this all-new story with new characters by The Apothecary Diaries creator Hyūganatsu, based on an original concept from the series. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in early 2027.

Play as Maomao and investigate incidents, gather clues and solve mysteries in this all-new story with new characters by The Apothecary Diaries creator Hyūganatsu, based on an original concept from the series. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in early 2027. Bluey's Happy Snaps : Explore Bluey's world like never before with Bluey and Bingo in a photo-powered adventure across their hometown, meeting friends and playing games while capturing snapshots for your scrapbook. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. Pre-orders for the deluxe edition begin later today.

Explore Bluey's world like never before with Bluey and Bingo in a photo-powered adventure across their hometown, meeting friends and playing games while capturing snapshots for your scrapbook. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. Pre-orders for the deluxe edition begin later today. The Crew Motorfest: Explore the Hawaiian archipelago behind the wheel of over 800 vehicles, from classic cars and motorcycles to boats and planes. Compete in races, dive into themed campaigns and more. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 8.

Explore the Hawaiian archipelago behind the wheel of over 800 vehicles, from classic cars and motorcycles to boats and planes. Compete in races, dive into themed campaigns and more. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 8. DRAGON QUEST HEROES: Torneko's Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- : Originally released only in Japan, the first Mystery Dungeon game returns for a new generation of players with updated HD graphics, a new opening movie and adjustable difficulty settings. The dungeon changes every time you enter, so each run is unique. Available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch later today!

Originally released only in Japan, the first Mystery Dungeon game returns for a new generation of players with updated HD graphics, a new opening movie and adjustable difficulty settings. The dungeon changes every time you enter, so each run is unique. Available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch later today! DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World : Put your monster mastery to the test in this brand-new demo available later today! Experience Bianca and Nera's story up to the completion of the Witherwood region as you scout, train and battle. The full game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3.

Put your monster mastery to the test in this brand-new demo available later today! Experience Bianca and Nera's story up to the completion of the Witherwood region as you scout, train and battle. The full game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3. Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream: Follow Hanna's search for her missing brother in this isometric narrative-driven stealth adventure set in the grit of an early 1900s Nordic city. Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 system on Dec. 3, the game offers new ways to play with touch screen and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

Follow Hanna's search for her missing brother in this isometric narrative-driven stealth adventure set in the grit of an early 1900s Nordic city. Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 system on Dec. 3, the game offers new ways to play with touch screen and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Fading Echo : Play as One, a young Legend with the power of Æther, in this elemental action-adventure RPG. Shift between human and water blob forms to explore, solve puzzles and battle enemies across a fractured multiverse where ancient forces awake and realities collide as a mysterious entity called the Paradox makes a mess of things. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17, with a demo available later today!

Play as One, a young Legend with the power of Æther, in this elemental action-adventure RPG. Shift between human and water blob forms to explore, solve puzzles and battle enemies across a fractured multiverse where ancient forces awake and realities collide as a mysterious entity called the Paradox makes a mess of things. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17, with a demo available later today! FARCRY 3 Blood Dragon – Classic Edition: Battle through a neon-soaked vision of the future in this retro-futuristic standalone action shooter inspired by classic 1980s sci-fi films. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027.

Battle through a neon-soaked vision of the future in this retro-futuristic standalone action shooter inspired by classic 1980s sci-fi films. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027. FARCRY 3 Classic Edition: Take on the role of Jason Brody, a stranded tourist fighting to survive and escape a lawless tropical island. This open-world action-adventure shooter combines first-person combat, stealth, exploration, hunting and crafting. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027.

Take on the role of Jason Brody, a stranded tourist fighting to survive and escape a lawless tropical island. This open-world action-adventure shooter combines first-person combat, stealth, exploration, hunting and crafting. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027. Hela: of Mice & Magic: Play as a brave mouse in this wholesome open-world adventure inspired by Nordic folklore to help care for the land and its creatures. Explore a handcrafted playground and solve puzzles alone or with a friend in local split-screen or online with up to three friends. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec. 1.

Play as a brave mouse in this wholesome open-world adventure inspired by Nordic folklore to help care for the land and its creatures. Explore a handcrafted playground and solve puzzles alone or with a friend in local split-screen or online with up to three friends. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec. 1. Hell Is Us : Explore a war-torn country plagued by chimeras in this dark action-adventure. With no maps, compass or quest markers, you must rely on your instincts, sword and high-tech drone to cut a path through the country. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 8.

Explore a war-torn country plagued by chimeras in this dark action-adventure. With no maps, compass or quest markers, you must rely on your instincts, sword and high-tech drone to cut a path through the country. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 8. HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush: Get behind the wheel of your favorite Hot Wheels vehicles and explore four themed islands packed with races, stunts and collectibles. Race, drift and boost your way through a Hot Wheels-sized world where limits fade into the rearview when the game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 10.

Get behind the wheel of your favorite Hot Wheels vehicles and explore four themed islands packed with races, stunts and collectibles. Race, drift and boost your way through a Hot Wheels-sized world where limits fade into the rearview when the game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 10. House Flipper 2: Clean, renovate, decorate and build homes from the ground up in this relaxing renovation simulator. Choose between Sandbox Mode, where you can build a house from scratch, or Story Mode to delve into long renovation projects. Including the Sakura DLC, and featuring Japanese-inspired items, locations and buyers, players can try out the online 2-4 player co-op mode when the game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 15.

Clean, renovate, decorate and build homes from the ground up in this relaxing renovation simulator. Choose between Sandbox Mode, where you can build a house from scratch, or Story Mode to delve into long renovation projects. Including the Sakura DLC, and featuring Japanese-inspired items, locations and buyers, players can try out the online 2-4 player co-op mode when the game comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 15. It Takes Two: Embark on a crazy journey built for two when The Game Awards 2021 Game of the Year winner comes to Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced visuals on Oct. 15. In this co-op adventure, play as Cody and May, a clashing couple turned into dolls by a magic spell, and work together to overcome obstacles and challenges. Play with a friend for free using Friend's Pass, go online across platforms, or use GameShare locally with Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch players. Players who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade for free.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition : Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2, you'll lead Star-Lord and the Guardians through this story-driven adventure where your decisions influence how the journey unfolds. Includes an exclusive set of 1980s glam-rock-inspired outfits. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 5. Pre-order today in Nintendo eShop.

Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2, you'll lead Star-Lord and the Guardians through this story-driven adventure where your decisions influence how the journey unfolds. Includes an exclusive set of 1980s glam-rock-inspired outfits. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 5. Pre-order today in Nintendo eShop. Palia – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Craft, explore, gather, ranch, build a home and brave dungeons with friends in this free-to-play fantasy life sim adventure. Players can enjoy an expanded experience with seasonal updates, community events and the new Echo Expeditions. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this December with enhanced performance, richer visuals and new ways to play with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

Craft, explore, gather, ranch, build a home and brave dungeons with friends in this free-to-play fantasy life sim adventure. Players can enjoy an expanded experience with seasonal updates, community events and the new Echo Expeditions. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this December with enhanced performance, richer visuals and new ways to play with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. SONIC PICO PARK: Get ready to race through the world as Knuckles, Amy, Tails and more. Sonic the Hedgehog and friends appear in the co-op action-puzzle fun of PICO PARK, with stages featuring rings, loops and springs, plus support for 2 to 8 players locally or online. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12.

Get ready to race through the world as Knuckles, Amy, Tails and more. Sonic the Hedgehog and friends appear in the co-op action-puzzle fun of PICO PARK, with stages featuring rings, loops and springs, plus support for 2 to 8 players locally or online. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12. Stellar Blade Complete Edition: Save humanity from extinction as EVE in this story-driven action adventure where you descend from the Colony to reclaim an Earth devastated by mysterious creatures known as the Naytiba. Including NieR:Automata and GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE collaboration content, plus newly revealed Bayonetta costumes, players can enjoy the game at home or on the go with immersive Joy-Con 2 motion controls for select non-combat activities like fishing. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 5. Pre-order now to unlock select cosmetics early.

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