Nintendo Offer New Physical Reward For The DK Challenge

Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Video Games | Tagged: DK Challenge, Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo Offers New Physical Reward For The DK Challenge

Nintendo is offering a physical 39-card Donkey Kong set to those who complete the DK Challenge before Sept. 1, 2026.

Article Summary Nintendo is offering a free physical 39-card Donkey Kong set to players who finish the DK Challenge by September 1.

The Nintendo Switch Online event spans Donkey Kong Bananza and classic DK games, with digital Challenge Cards to earn.

Donkey Kong Bananza requires the game on Nintendo Switch 2, while the limited-time Nintendo reward is US only.

Nintendo says eligible Nintendo Switch Online members will get My Nintendo claim instructions in early October.

Nintendo has made the DK Challenge on Nintendo Switch Online a little more interesting by offering a new physical item as a reward. The company showed off a new physical Donkey Kong-themed 39-card set, featuring several Donkey Kong Bananza characters, as well as cards referencing previous DK games through history. The set will be made available as a free gift to anyone who completes the entire DK Challenge by September 1, 2026, at 1 am PT. We have mroe details below from the company as we wish all of you luck in completing it!

Nintendo Offers a Special Prize for DK Challenge Participants

The DK Challenge is a limited-time event open to active Nintendo Switch Online members on the Switch 2 system. The Donkey Kong Bananza game (sold separately) is required to complete challenges for that game. During the event, you can complete challenges to earn digital Challenge Cards for select games across the Donkey Kong series from the Nintendo Classics game libraries, as well as the Donkey Kong Bananza game. Some challenges are great for beginners, some for more experienced players, and all are geared toward having fun. Can you collect every Challenge Card before the event ends?

After the event ends, you can still view the Challenge Cards you earned by selecting your Profile icon in the top-left corner of the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch 2 system. No My Nintendo Platinum Points are required to redeem this reward. Eligible members who complete the DK Challenge by September 1 at 12:59 a.m. PT will be notified in early October via a My Nintendo news article with instructions on how to claim the reward. This offer is available only to eligible players in the United States.

Card Breakdown

39 cards with individual designs 24 cards featuring challenges in Donkey Kong Bananza 15 cards featuring retro challenges in select Nintendo Classics titles



Product Specs

Card size: 2 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H

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