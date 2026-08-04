Posted in: Fire Emblem, Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Revealed New Details For Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Nintendo held a special single-game Direct livestream for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, revealing more details about the game's story.

Article Summary Nintendo’s Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Direct revealed story details, new mechanics, and a September 17 Switch 2 launch.

Choose from four Heroes, travel through time with Fortuna’s power, and reshape Dagda’s fate against Balor.

Explore Dagsion, train units, recruit allies, take quests, and prepare for the Heroic Games between major battles.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave adds deep classes, Blaze Arts, dungeon clashes, and time-rewind strategy in combat.

Nintendo decided to hold a new Nintendo Direct this morning for a single game, as we got a better look at Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave. The over-20-minute stream covered the game's primary storyline, many of the changes and mechanics you'll be playing that help define this title, and, overall, where the series is going, as this feels like one of the most epic adventures in the entire series. We have the full details from the company about the game below, along with the full stream above, as the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17.

Join The Fight Once Again in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Five years after the Heroic Games, the Dagdan Empire faces its end at the hands of the revived demon god, Balor. Four Heroes who played a significant role in the Heroic Games have vanished. To confront the situation, the progenitor god Sothis charges one soul with saving the world from its end. That soul is you. Enter a world set ablaze with turmoil. Will you face the demon god Balor on your own … or use the goddess Fortuna's time-traveling powers to change the fates of the four Heroes? Assemble your forces and light a path toward Dagda's salvation. Journey back to the time of the Heroic Games and take up arms as one of the four Heroes. Who you choose will determine how the narrative unfolds.

Cai – From the peaceful village of Ribeira, Cai sets out with his childhood friends to win the Heroic Games and save his imprisoned father.

– From the peaceful village of Ribeira, Cai sets out with his childhood friends to win the Heroic Games and save his imprisoned father. Dietrich – Washing ashore after an attack from an enormous monster, Dietrich decides to slake his thirst for battle by competing in the Heroic Games with new allies at his side.

– Washing ashore after an attack from an enormous monster, Dietrich decides to slake his thirst for battle by competing in the Heroic Games with new allies at his side. Theodora – Hailing from the kingdom of Saramis, Theodora leads her veteran retainers into battle to restore the honor of her goddess – the loathed Keeper of Death and Night – and defend the peace of her kingdom.

– Hailing from the kingdom of Saramis, Theodora leads her veteran retainers into battle to restore the honor of her goddess – the loathed Keeper of Death and Night – and defend the peace of her kingdom. Leda – Born into prestige and blessed with musical talent, Leda gives up everything to seek revenge against her father's murderer. With companions in tow, she enters the Heroic Games after learning that the killer will be fighting as well.

From each Hero's story, you can travel through time again to choose a different path. Progress is saved for each of the Heroes, so playing each story in parallel is also an option.

The Heroic Games

The Heroic Games are a series of matches held in tribute to Dagda, the Empire's first and founding king. Solel, the current ruler of the Dagdan Empire, will grant one wish to the ultimate winner. Achieving victory is no easy task, so preparation is key.

Prepare for Battle – Explore Dagsion between matches to visit establishments for equipment, boons and more. As your journey continues, you'll gain access to even more facilities. You can also venture beyond Dagsion's walls to strengthen your team in battle. This time is yours, so spend it wisely. Arena – Train here to improve your skills, which can allow you to learn new moves and wield stronger weapons. On match days, you can watch battles between other participants to gain intel on your opponents. Shopping Arcade – Here you can purchase weapons and tools or enhance weapons using materials you've collected. Temple Row – Volunteer at temples here to acquire a blessing usable in battle, such as a temporary stat buff, damage reduction and more. Certification Exams – Speak to an exam proctor to obtain a new class for one of your units. Success is not guaranteed, so ensure they have the necessary skills before applying. Quests – Complete quests from townsfolk by the given deadline to receive in-game rewards. You never know who might ask for your help. Recruit – Add powerful warriors you meet to your ranks. They may turn you away at first, but giving gifts or sharing a meal may win them over. Inns – Rest, eat, and use turns to gain experience and gather materials automatically. Characters may also converse and show their support to each other here.

– Explore Dagsion between matches to visit establishments for equipment, boons and more. As your journey continues, you'll gain access to even more facilities. You can also venture beyond Dagsion's walls to strengthen your team in battle. This time is yours, so spend it wisely. Beyond Dagsion – Outside of Dagsion you can explore the world map. Time passes every time you move, so plan your expeditions carefully. World Map – Visit towns to purchase local wares, gather information and gain experience in Skirmish battles. While on the world map, each of the four Heroes can use abilities that are unique to them. You'll also find dungeons to explore outside of Dagsion. Dungeon Delving – Collect materials for strengthening weapons, along with other treasures in dungeons. Encountering enemies in dungeons will trigger turn-based clashes that differ from normal battles. In clashes, you can perform attack combos with your allies.

– Outside of Dagsion you can explore the world map. Time passes every time you move, so plan your expeditions carefully. Matches – Similar to traditional Fire Emblem battles, matches play out strategically. Choose your units and their placement on the field, then the battle will commence. Each unit's movement range is shown in blue, and its attack range in red. Once all units have completed their actions, your opponent's turn begins. Take turns engaging in fierce combat to determine the victor.

Classes, Combat, and More

For all four paths, achieving victory will see you face fierce foes no matter where or when you take up arms.

Classes – A unit's abilities, weapons, and movement range can drastically change depending on their class, with various categories to choose from: Beginner – There are five Beginner Classes, each dedicated to playing a foundational role in combat. They include gladiators who excel in handling weapons, diviners who wield magic, ornius riders with increased movement range, and more. Specialty – There are over 10 Specialty Classes, each with specific abilities. Armored knights offer ironclad defense, wing soldiers can leap obstacles and cover long distances, charioteers can strike multiple enemies in a straight line, and more. Advanced – These classes are masters of their skills. Cataphracts have the mobility of horses and are heavily armored; guardians are skilled with white magic and spears; and elephant riders fight astride their giant mounts, to name a few.

– A unit's abilities, weapons, and movement range can drastically change depending on their class, with various categories to choose from: Means of Attack – In battle, units can employ various weaponry, including swords, gauntlets that aid in evasion, spears that can massively damage cavalry units, axes with low accuracy but high attack power, bows that strike at a distance, and magic, which is effective against heavily armored foes and can heal or otherwise support allies. There are also swords that call down lightning, gauntlets that look like firearms and other unique weapons to find.

– In battle, units can employ various weaponry, including swords, gauntlets that aid in evasion, spears that can massively damage cavalry units, axes with low accuracy but high attack power, bows that strike at a distance, and magic, which is effective against heavily armored foes and can heal or otherwise support allies. There are also swords that call down lightning, gauntlets that look like firearms and other unique weapons to find. Positioning – On the battlefield, positioning is key. Avoid potential counterattacks by attacking enemies who wield close-range weapons from a distance, and long-range opponents up close. Terrain can also be an advantage, and adjacent allies can receive buffs. Assess the situation and control the battle in your favor.

– On the battlefield, positioning is key. Avoid potential counterattacks by attacking enemies who wield close-range weapons from a distance, and long-range opponents up close. Terrain can also be an advantage, and adjacent allies can receive buffs. Assess the situation and control the battle in your favor. Combat and Blaze Arts – Combat arts are attacks unleashed at the expense of weapon durability. There are attacks with greater power, longer range or other advantageous effects, so use them in decisive moments. Blaze Arts are special moves that can turn the tide of battle at the cost of a Hero's health points. For example, Cai releases a burst of flames in a wide area; Dietrich's ink-black cloak can warp him to locations on the battlefield; Leda plays her vihuela to buff allies, summon a powerful monster and more.

– Combat arts are attacks unleashed at the expense of weapon durability. There are attacks with greater power, longer range or other advantageous effects, so use them in decisive moments. Blaze Arts are special moves that can turn the tide of battle at the cost of a Hero's health points. For example, Cai releases a burst of flames in a wide area; Dietrich's ink-black cloak can warp him to locations on the battlefield; Leda plays her vihuela to buff allies, summon a powerful monster and more. Fortuna's Blessing – After each move, you can turn back time to any previous point in battle. You are free to rethink your strategy if things don't go as planned, or a favored unit is routed unexpectedly.

Your story begins at the end of the world at the hands of the demon god. Those who join you in the future will strengthen the might of your assembled forces. Which path will you walk to save the world?

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