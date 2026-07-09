Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dr. Mario & Puzzle League, Fortified Zone, The Sword of Hope II, Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four Game Boy Titles For July 2026

Nintendo Switch Online has added four new classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its retro games library, including The Sword of Hope II and Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds four July 2026 retro titles, expanding its Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries.

Game Boy additions include Fortified Zone, The Sword of Hope II, and fan favorite Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3.

Nintendo also brings Dr. Mario & Puzzle League to Game Boy Advance, packing two classic puzzle games in one.

All four Nintendo classics are available now through Nintendo Switch Online with the Expansion Pack subscription.

Nintendo has released four new retro games for the Nintendo Switch Online library, as they delve into the Game Boy section a little deeper than before. First off, the original Game Boy is getting three games, as they have added Fortified Zone, The Sword of Hope II, and the highly requested Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3. Meanwhile, the Game Boy Advance is getting Dr. Mario & Puzzle League, essentially giving you two games in one that also do a bit of a crossover. We have mroe details below as they are all available now, you just need an NSO subscription with the Expansion Pack.

Fortified Zone

Originally released in 1991, this popular action-shooter allows players to switch between two characters. Fortified Zone brings four multi-room levels of heavy fire and explosions, as well as the mode Sound Boy, where you can listen to the music tracks outside of the action! Enemy forces have built a gigantic fortress in a critical zone, and reports are coming in that they are developing a powerful secret weapon! Secret agents Masto Kanzaki and Mizuki Makimura have been dispatched to infiltrate the fortress and venture to the heart of the complex to destroy it. Masato and Mizuki each have their own abilities, so they will need to tag-team their way through breaching the enemies' defenses. Join these two in their mission through the Fortified Zone and destroy the threat!

Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

Be the bad guy and explore the many levels of Kitchen Island. Things are really cookin' on Kitchen Island. Wario has heard the pirates have a giant golden statue of Princess Toadstool. After being kicked out of the last castle by his rival, Mario, he's scheming to steal the statue. Help Wario collect treasure by smashing into objects and foes. Power-ups like the Bull Pot, Jet Pot, and Dragon Pot will grant Wario new powers that he can use to his advantage. Find special keys to unlock treasure chests that are hidden in various levels. The more treasure you collect, the bigger the castle at the end of the game will be. Wario's greed knows no bounds. It's up to you to help him reach the ultimate prize.

The Sword of Hope II

The future of Riccar is in the hands of Prince Theo and his friends. The Sword of Hope II is a role-playing game originally released in 1996 for the Game Boy handheld system. Take on the role of young Prince Theo of Riccar and embark on a mission to find the truth behind a mystery threatening the kingdom. The key to solving the numerous puzzles and gimmicks is using commands such as look, open, and hit. You'll encounter many places and items during the adventure, plus some friends waiting to lend a hand along the way.

Dr. Mario & Puzzle League

Two engrossing puzzle games in one! Dive right into this two-in-one title originally released for the Game Boy Advance system in 2005. Build chains of similarly coloured vitamin capsules to eliminate viruses in Dr. Mario, or match gradually rising blocks of like color to eliminate them in Puzzle League. In addition to Classic mode, you can take on two different types of versus modes in Dr. Mario. There are also six ways to play Puzzle League, along with multiple settings to adjust, including rules and screen display.

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