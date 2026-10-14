Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kururin Paradise, Metal Slug Advance, Monster Rancher Advance

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three GBA Games For October 2026

Nintendo Switch Online has added three Game Boy Advance titles to their retro library, including Monster Rancher Advance.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds three Game Boy Advance games for October 2026: Monster Rancher Advance, Metal Slug Advance, and Kururin Paradise.

Monster Rancher Advance and Metal Slug Advance lead the Nintendo lineup, with fans already sharing excitement online.

Kururin Paradise joins Nintendo Switch Online as a rare Japan-only GBA release, giving subscribers an unexpected bonus.

All three Nintendo GBA games are available now through Nintendo Switch Online, expanding the service’s retro library.

Nintendo has released three games on Nintendo Switch Online, expanding the Game Boy Advance library with some classics. The three games available to players this month are Monster Rancher Advance, Metal Slug Advance, and Kururin Paradise, the third of which is a 2002 puzzle game released only in Japan, so that's a nice bonus treat for players. But let's be real, the first two are going to get the most attention, with people already posting clips and enjoyment over Monster Rancher Advance on social media. Enjoy the trailer showing them off above as all three games are available now. (And yes, we're still campaigning for Mother 3 to be released!)

Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.

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