Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ikari Warriors, Ninja Gaiden III, R.C. PRO-AM II

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three NES Titles For September 2026

Ninja Gaiden III, Ikari Warriors, and R.C. PRO-AM II join the NES library for Nintendo Switch Online as the September 2026 additions.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds three NES games for September 2026: Ninja Gaiden III, Ikari Warriors, and R.C. PRO-AM II.

Ninja Gaiden III brings Ryu Hayabusa back for a final NES chapter packed with side-scrolling action and ninjutsu.

Ikari Warriors joins Nintendo Switch Online with its intense run-and-gun action, limited ammo, and vehicle combat.

R.C. PRO-AM II rounds out the Nintendo Switch Online update with 24 tracks, upgrades, bonus games, and multiplayer.

Nintendo has decided to go back to the NES library for the Nintendo Switch Online retro game additions, as we got three titles added this month. The three in question are classic titles that fans will adore for various reasons, as Ninja Gaiden III, Ikari Warriors, and R.C. PRO-AM II all join the lineup. Ikari Warriors specifically has gotten traction in recent years through speedruns and retrospectives. Even though it's 13 years old at this point, the AVGN video is still the standard. Enjoy the trailer and descriptions from the company here as they're available right now.

Three NES Titles Join Nintendo Switch Online For September 2026

Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom

Join the master ninja Ryu Hayabusa, the last member of the famous Dragon Clan, in the third and final chapter of the legendary Ninja Gaiden saga. Help Ryu defeat the forces of evil once more and discover the real culprit behind Irene's death! In this side-scrolling action game, the Dragon Ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, fights with his katana and ninjutsu to prove his innocence in the murder of Irene and uncover the truth.

Enjoy the ninja battles and "Tecmo Theater," which have evolved even further since the previous game.

Ikari Warriors

Fight against a relentless onslaught of enemies! In this action shooter released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, you'll infiltrate the enemy base as warriors Paul and Vince to destroy an evil nation. But watch out! You have limited ammo to deploy against hordes of enemies. Resupply with ammo dropped by enemies, take advantage of power-up items, and pilot tanks and helicopters to barrel through the enemy base.

R.C. PRO-AM II

Gear up for excitement! The challenge is greater, the tracks are faster, and your opponents are better than ever in this 1992 sequel to the classic RC-racing game on the NES console! Fierce competition awaits you, whether you're pitted against computer-controlled cars or your most daring friends! Up to two players can race together across 24 different tracks. Collect items around the track to increase your car's performance and avoid obstacles that will make you crash and burn! Between races, you can use cash prizes collected from races to upgrade your pro-am racer by purchasing parts and other specialty items in the R.C. Model Shop. There are also two bonus games that give you the chance to win additional cash prizes and championship points: Tug O' Truck Challenge and The Drag Race! Are you ready to compete in the most intense pro-am racing challenge yet?

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