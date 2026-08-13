Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Super Mario Sunshine

Nintendo Switch Online finally adds Super Mario Sunshine to the GameCube library.

Ever since Nintendo launched the GameCube library for Nintendo Switch Online, the selections have been, shall we say… rather lacking. Especially when you compare it to other consoles in the service, it feels like a lot of titles are just sitting on the back burner, waiting to be added. This week, we finally got one of the biggest titles on the platform, as Super Mario Sunshine is now available. The only game being added to any of the digital libraries for August 2026 is the environmentalist version of Mario, as he jets around in his F.L.U.D.D. (Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device), created by Professor E. Gadd, to help clean up the Mushroom Kingdom. (Specifically, all the parts located near bodies of water.) We have more details for you below as the game is available right now with a subscription.

Mario, Peach, and an entourage of Toads have come to Isle Delfino—a sun-drenched island resort—to relax and unwind. At least, that's the plan. But when they arrive, someone has made a mess of the whole island, and the inhabitants say Mario is to blame! The falsely accused Mario has promised to clean up the island (and his reputation) and pursue the real culprit along the way as he recovers the vanished energy source of the island, Shine Sprites. Use the trusty F.L.U.D.D. on Mario's back to tidy up and launch into water-based action, from spraying enemies to flying through the air with powerful streams of water.

About Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.