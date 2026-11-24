Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: Bloody Insurrection, Nioh 3

Nioh 3: Complete Edition Announced With Bloody Insurrection DLC

Nioh 3 will be getting a Complete Edition with all of the content released so far, including the new Bloody Insurrection DLC

Article Summary Nioh 3: Complete Edition launches January 28, 2027 with the base game, all DLC, and every update released so far.

Nioh 3's Bloody Insurrection DLC arrives December 17, sending Takechiyo to 1638 Shimabara for a new story and bosses.

Bloody Insurrection adds new Martial Arts, Transformed Arts, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic, and Summoning Seals.

Nioh 3 players who own both DLCs can unlock Nioh's Journey and tackle the Battlefield of Carnage endgame mode.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have two new releases coming to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Nioh franchise, with Nioh 3: Complete Edition and the new Bloody Insurrection DLC. Starting with the DLC, this will take players on another time-traveling adventure as you'll head to 1638 for a new story, challenges, bosses, and more to really give players a tougher experience if they want to buy it. Meanwhile, the Complete Edition is exactly as it sounds; it will be all the content, DLC, and updates released for the game to date under one title. We have more details on the DLC below, which arrives December 17, while the Complete Edition arrives on January 28, 2027.

Nioh 3 Will Explore a New Story with Bloody Insurrection

In Bloody Insurrection, players will transcend time once more, setting out into the new stage, Shimabara, in the year 1638. Here, fans will become embroiled in the conflict between rebel forces, alchemists and yokai as these forces rally against the shogunate army alongside protagonist Takechiyo. Along the way, players will encounter both familiar faces from previous entries in the franchise, such as legendary warrior Tachibana Muneshige, as well as new figures, including rebel leader Amakusa Shiro and a samurai battling the Spanish alchemists. As players explore Shimabara's vast environments, from Hara Castle's rebel stronghold to the caverns below Mount Unzen, they will discover the truth behind the plot spanning both DLCs and witness the thrilling conclusion of Takechiyo's story.

To fortify themselves, Nioh 3 players will be able to equip new Martial Arts for each weapon type, as well as Transformed Arts, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Summoning Seals. Additionally, those looking to push the limit of their capabilities in battle will be able to unlock a new difficulty mode, Nioh's Journey, which can be accessed if players own both DLCs and have completed the Enlightened One's Journey, a high difficulty third playthrough. In Nioh's Journey, players will be able to find Ethereal equipment drops, enabling them to acquire items of the highest rarity and therefore take character customization and endgame challenges to the maximum difficulty level.

Fans can further put their skills to the test in the Battlefield of Carnage, the expansive endgame content available in Bloody Insurrection, where players will fight their way through battlefields overrun with enemies to reach the final opponent of the floor. Each floor will be made up of a field divided into multiple battlegrounds, and defeating the boss controlling the battleground will grant players battlefield effects that will aid them. Fans will be able to combine the various battlefield effects with their builds to create unique synergies that will allow them to dominate in battle. Furthermore, by defeating powerful adversaries on the battlefield, fans will gain the ability to strengthen special equipment instilled with traces of the Yokai Realm, which can only be found in the Battlefield of Carnage. This ferocious challenge will present players with the brutal but rewarding combat that defines the Nioh series, introducing the ultimate battlefield for fans to conquer.

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