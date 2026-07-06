Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ion Lands, Nivalis Nights

Nivalis Nights Will Officially Be Released On September 29

The new cyberpunk life-sim Nivalis Nights has been given a release date, as the game will arrive for PC via Steam on September 29.

Article Summary Nivalis Nights launches September 29 for PC via Steam, with an Epic Games Store release planned for later.

This cyberpunk life sim lets you build a future in Nivalis, balancing business growth, relationships, and choice.

Start with a noodle stand and expand into restaurants or nightclubs while navigating CorpSec pressure and danger.

Explore by foot or boat, fish, decorate your home, and shape your story in the neon city from Cloudpunk.

Publisher 505 Games and developer Ion Lands have confirmed the launch date for Nivalis Nights, as the game will be released on September 29. If you haven't seen the title yet, this is a life-sim cyberpunk game where you're essentially living out whatever kind of futuristic lifestyle you wish, as the world develops around you and some of your choices, while multiple storylines play out as if life is just progressing with you in it. We have more info here and the trailer above, as the game will be released for PC via Steam, with an Epic Games Store launch coming at a later date.

Live The Cyberpunk Life You Wish in Nivalis Nights

In a district pushed to the brink by CorpSec crackdowns and a mysterious serial killer, your ambition is your best weapon. Start humble with a noodle stand, then climb your way up to own the city's top restaurants and premier nightclubs. In this slice-of-life simulation, every day is a choice: will you spend it growing your business or forging bonds with the city's strange inhabitants? From managing bustling ramen bars to navigating complex relationships, your influence grows with every decision.

Whether you're legally growing your own ingredients or illegally sabotaging your rivals under the cover of curfew, this city is yours to conquer. When the pressure gets too high, retreat to the docks to explore the city by boat, customize your home to perfection, or master a high-stakes cyberpunk chess tournament. With a realistic weather system and a vibrant cast of characters to meet, "Nivalis Nights" offers a unique simulation where your path is entirely up to you.

Combining everything that draws you into the cozy life sims you love with a deep cyberpunk sim, Nivalis Nights, this cyberpunk slice-of-life sim, returns to the eponymous city from Cloudpunk. Make a mark in this starry, neon-lit future and build a life for yourself in the bustling futuristic city, expanding from a humble noodle stand or nightclub into a booming enterprise. Explore the city's crowded waterfront districts and hidden alleyways, meet its eclectic citizens, or simply enjoy a quiet life of fishing and home decorating in your home far above the clouds. A future of endless possibilities awaits.

Experience your life in a vibrant cyberpunk city on the sea, spending your days however you choose.

on the sea, spending your days however you choose. Explore your new home on foot or with your own boat , and leave no channel, easy-to-miss alleyway, or lively city square unturned.

, and leave no channel, easy-to-miss alleyway, or lively city square unturned. Establish a name for yourself by running your own business , from noodle stands and hole-in-the-wall bars to the cities hottest restaurants and nightclubs, starting small and growing your enterprise from the ground up.

, from noodle stands and hole-in-the-wall bars to the cities hottest restaurants and nightclubs, starting small and growing your enterprise from the ground up. Source your ingredients from marketplaces or by growing or fishing for your own.

from marketplaces or by growing or fishing for your own. Decorate and make your home your own , or buy and customize the residence of your neon-futuristic dreams.

, or buy and customize the residence of your neon-futuristic dreams. Meet the people of Nivalis and hear their stories. Find new customers, friends, and maybe even love.

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