Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Funday Games, Northgard Battlegrounds, Shiro Unlimited

Northgard Battlegrounds Will Hold a Week-Long Open Beta

Northgard Battlegrounds is going to hold a new Open Beta that will last a solid week, from July 9-15, during Steam's TactiCon.

Article Summary Northgard Battlegrounds open beta runs July 9-15 during Steam TactiCon, giving players a full week to jump in.

The Northgard Battlegrounds beta is open to everyone, with no sign-up required to access the latest build.

Northgard Battlegrounds blends settlement-building, resource management, and auto-battler combat with Viking clans.

Players build villages, unlock synergies, earn Krowns and Lore, and battle rivals in asynchronous strategic matches.

Funday Games and Shiro Unlimited announced that they will be holding a week-long Open Beta for Northgard Battlegrounds, set to kick off in mid-July. The test will run from July 9-15, tying into Steam's TactiCon, one of the several themed weeks the platform holds tied to a specific genre. The test will allow players to experience the current build of the game while also allowing the team to see what still needs work. Since it's an Open Beta, you don't really need to sign up for anything; you just need to keep an eye on its launch date.

Experience a Week-Long Open Beta For Northgard Battlegrounds

Rise from the ruins of Ragnarök in a unique blend of Northgard's strategic settlement-building and tactical auto-battler combat. Choose from iconic Viking clans, each offering distinct traits, abilities, and playstyles, then establish a thriving settlement, gather vital resources, and assemble a powerful warband capable of crushing rival clans.

Every decision shapes the outcome of battle. Carefully manage resources, strategically position buildings to unlock powerful synergies, then watch your warriors clash in dynamic automated battles. Earn Krowns after every victory to expand your settlement, recruit new villagers, and strengthen your economy. Spend Lore to earn the favor of the Norse Gods, unlocking game-changing blessings that can dramatically alter each run.

Choose one of the renowned clans of Northgard and raise your Townhall on empty lands! Build and expand your settlement, shape your strategy, harness the Gods' favor, and prepare your warband for the battles to come. Face rival players through asynchronous battles, where your clan will challenge others and defend its own strength. Only the most cunning Warchiefs will lead their clan to glory. Shape your village with strategic precision. Each turn, decide how your settlement evolves. Place new buildings, gather resources, and develop your economy while forging synergies between your structures and your warband.

Your settlement's layout is your greatest weapon. Construct economic buildings near resources to boost their production, raise military structures to recruit warriors, and build mythical sites to unleash powerful creatures on the battlefield! In Northgard Battlegrounds, every placement shapes your clan's strength in combat. Plan wisely, your warriors will reap the benefits when the battle begins.

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