Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: ', Luma Imports, not alone, Synapses Games

Not Alone (Second Edition) Announced For Fall 2026 Release

Not Alone (Second Edition) has been confirmed for release this October, bringing a refreshed version of the popular asymmetric card game.

Article Summary Not Alone (Second Edition) launches October 12, 2026, with Luma Imports confirming the refreshed release for Fall.

The new Not Alone edition packs the base game plus Sanctuary and Exploration into one complete anniversary box.

Not Alone remains an asymmetric bluffing and deduction game, with the Creature hunting survivors on Artemia.

The Second Edition adds updated visuals, improved components, and a streamlined way to experience all of Not Alone.

Luma Imports has announced plans to release the asymmetric card game Not Alone (Second Edition) this Fall. Working with Synapses Games, the company showed off the game during Gen Con 2026, giving players their first crack at this updated refresh of the title. This time around, the game comes with everything ever released for the First Edition of the title, all wrapped in a single box, along with what they're calling an "enhanced experience" for those who have already played it. And if this is your first time with the title, that's fine, as it has everything you need to learn immediately. We've played the original a couple of times, and it was super fun, but it did feel like something was missing, knowing there were expansions to add to the fun and difficulty. We have more details on the title below, as it will launch on October 12, 2026.

Get Everything In One With a Refresh in Not Alone (Second Edition)

The asymmetric hunt game returns for its 10th anniversary. This edition offers an enhanced experience by combining the base game and its two expansions, Sanctuary and Exploration, in a single box. This version centralizes the content developed over the decade and features a visual overhaul and improved components for a streamlined and complete gameplay experience.

Not Alone (Second Edition) is an asymmetric card game blending bluffing, deduction, and hand management. One player takes on the role of the Creature, an indigenous entity attempting to assimilate space survivors on the planet Artemia. The other players, the Hunted, must cooperate and use the powers of various locations on the planet to survive until rescue arrives.

1 double-sided board

55 Place cards

55 Frozen World Place cards

30 Survival cards

30 Hunt cards

14 Contamination tokens

6 Hunted boards

1 Creature board

6 Hunted figures

18 Will counters

3 Hunt tokens

1 Rescue counter

1 Assimilation counter

1 Marker counter

1 rulebook

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