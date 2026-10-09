Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, NYCC, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, NYCC 2026, star wars

NYCC: Dungeons & Dragons Briefly Unveils The Star Wars Expansion

Dungeons & Dragons made the briefiest of updates about the new Star Wars expansion coming to the game at New York Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons gave NYCC 2026 fans a very brief tease of its upcoming Star Wars expansion and 2027 plans.

The Dungeons & Dragons Star Wars line starts with two books: core rules and Tyro Squadron: Adventures.

Tyro Squadron: Adventures sends players into the original trilogy era to aid a secret Rebel crew against the Empire.

The Star Wars expansion appears to be a standalone Dungeons & Dragons ruleset, drawing early Starfinder comparisons.

Wizards of the Coast decided to briefly, very briefly, tease the new Star Wars expansion coming to Dungeons & Dragons at New York Comic-Con 2026 during the Disney/Lucasfilm Publishing panel. When we say brief, holy crap, do we mean brief, as they are going to stretch out the arrival of this content as much as they possibly can? For example, the original announcement was a brief display at GenCon 2026,letting us know more info was coming. Many of us naturally assumed NYCC would be the place to get the lowdown, because it's Star Wars, and there ain't no way we're not getting a massive lore dump at the event, right?

Fantasy Role Playing in a Galaxy Far, Far Away…

Well, we kinda got some info, but not what we were hoping for. To start, we know that we're getting two books to kick this new Dungeons & Dragons expansion off with, as they will release a Core Rules set specific to the Star Wars universe, as well as a campaign book they're calling Tyro Squadron: Adventures, in which you will fight the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew. Both books are being planned for a 2027 release, but a fixed date has not been locked in. What's more, it has been confirmed that this expansion and all of the content tied to it will be set during the original trilogy, Episodes IV-VI, as you'll see "new stories unfold as Luke and Leia fight their own battles across the galaxy. Fly daring missions, explore new corners of the galaxy, and help shape the Rebellion's story—your way. "

Star Wars Fitting Into Dungeons & Dragons

To us, this very much feels like when Pathfinder introduced Starfinder, only with a bigger license, as you're basically getting D&D in space, but it isn't Spelljammer. Complete with its own set of rules for how you'll play it compared to the fantasy setting. It will be interesting to see whether any of the mechanics differ between the two, or if they're simply putting a different IP on something that's already been established, with a few adjustments. We'll see how close a comparison that really is in the months to come, as we hope (Force willing), that Dungeons & Dragons will reveal more info at PAX Unplugged 2026 in December.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!