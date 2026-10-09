Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, NYCC, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, Marvel: Darkhold Destiny, NYCC 2026

NYCC: Magic: The Gathering Reveals Info For Marvel: Darkhold Destiny

Magic: The Gathering revealed new details and some cards to the Marvel: Darkhold Destiny expansion at New York Comic-Con 2026.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveiled Marvel: Darkhold Destiny at NYCC 2026, with new cards and an April 7, 2027 release date.

The Magic: The Gathering x Marvel set follows Doctor Strange, Thor, Hela, and Dormammu across nearly 30 dimensions.

Marvel: Darkhold Destiny marks a new Universes Beyond story, blending darker Marvel magic and multiverse threats.

Wizards also announced Secret Lair: Marvel's History of Heroes and previewed a Doctor Doom-focused Doomsdrop.

Wizards of the Coast revealed some of the preliminary details of the next Marvel collaboration set coming to Magic: The Gathering at New York Comic-Con 2026, as we got to see some new cards from Marvel: Darkhold Destiny. As you may have guessed from the name, they are headed into darker multiverse territory, as you'll see versions of characters touched by the darkness, along with others who already live in it, and some powerful magic users making their way into the game. As well as a new Secret Lair tied to the set. Enjoy the details released by the team below, along with images for some of the cards, as the expansion will be released on April 7, 2027.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny

The mystical, the mythical, and the mighty come together in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny. For the first time ever, the teams at Marvel and Magic collaborated to create a brand-new storyline set in the Marvel Universe. This is a new kind of Universes Beyond set. By taking the core elements players love about Magic: The Gathering, the team thoughtfully and strategically expressed those design intentions through the Marvel Universe. The narrative unfolds across nearly 30 dimensions and is centered around four main characters—Doctor Strange, Thor, Hela, and Dormammu. Additionally, a new comic book will be released that showcases this groundbreaking new story.

Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel's History of Heroes

Celebrate some of the greatest heroes of all time with the Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel's History of Heroes—a collection of 30 cards that bring the storied past of Marvel to life—available only on Secret Lair starting November 2. The release features illustrations crafted by over 30 artists celebrating iconic moments from Marvel's comic history—from the transformation of the Fantastic Four in space via cosmic rays, to the first appearance of Iron Man with Ho Yinsen, to Jean Grey's transformation into the fiery Phoenix. The special limited quantity Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel's History of Heroes goes on sale November 2, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT for $199.99.

First Look at Doomsdrop

Fans also got a sneak peek at the upcoming Doomsdrop. Each drop, inspired by the comics, will predominantly feature Doctor Doom, although fans should expect other special guests from the Marvel Universe.

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