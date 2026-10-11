Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: naruto, Naruto Card Game

NYCC: Naruto Card Game Will Officially Launch in June 2027

During New York Comic-Con 2026, the word came down that the Naruto Card Game will officially be launched sometime in June 2027.

Article Summary Bandai confirmed the Naruto Card Game will launch in June 2027, with more details set for Jump Festa 2027.

Naruto, Sasuke, and Gaara Starter Decks lead the Naruto card game lineup alongside Booster Pack 1, Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!

Naruto Card Game Premier Demo Events begin in February 2027, letting fans learn the rules at participating TCG stores.

A global Naruto campaign will distribute 1 million Demo Decks in spring 2027, plus exclusive promos and event products.

During New York Comic-Con 2026, Bandai Card Games confirmed that the Naruto Card Game will officially launch in June 2027. The team revealed their plans to roll out the game over several months, culminating in the launch (which has no specific date set yet). This included a special animated trailer, which you can check out above, featuring original artwork by Studio Pierrot, the studio behind the Naruto anime series. This will include non-playable starter sets for people to get used to the game, starter events and decks, special promos at events, and more. We have the rundown from the company of what to expect between now and June, as the next update will come at the Jump Festa 2027 this December.

Naruto Card Game Will Arrive in June 2027

The launch lineup includes three Starter Decks led by Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Gaara, along with the game's first Booster Pack, "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!" Ahead of launch, in-store Premier Demo Events begin in February 2027, followed by a global campaign distributing 1 million Demo Decks beginning in spring 2027.

The three Starter Decks, centered on Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Gaara, come pre-constructed with all the cards needed to start playing, so players can begin battling right out of the box. Built around a different Leader, each deck features a unique lineup of ninjas and its own strategic play style.

Launching at the same time, the first Booster Pack, "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!," features popular characters from both the original Naruto series and Naruto Shippuden. Booster Packs contain new ninjas, techniques, and other cards that let players strengthen their Starter Decks, collect their favorite characters, and build decks of their own. Newly revealed card illustrations were shown for the first time during the presentation, and more will be revealed ahead of launch.

Starting in February 2027, Naruto Card Game Premier Demo Events will be held at participating TCG stores, where players, including longtime Naruto fans who have never played a trading card game, can try the cards in person and learn the rules of the game in a relaxed setting. The rollout begins at select large-scale stores participating in Bandai TCG+ (Wave 1), with more participating stores added in Wave 2.

Two exclusive products were also revealed for the first time: the advance-release Official Playmat – Naruto Vs. Sasuke – and the Premium Card Collection Vol. 00 – Chakra Set. Both will be available only at the Premier Demo Events and select Bandai Card Games Fest 26-27 events, including Bandai Card Games Fest Orlando and London. Details on participating stores, event dates, registration, product availability, and purchase procedures will be announced later through the official website and social channels.

In addition to the in-store events, a global campaign will begin in spring 2027 to distribute a total of 1 million Demo Decks worldwide, giving players an easy way to experience the basic flow of the game and its ninja-style mind games at their own pace ahead of launch. Campaign details will be announced later through the official website and social channels.

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