Posted in: Games, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler & Octopath Traveler II Are Coming To Switch 2

Square Enix has revealed that they will be releasing Nintendo Switch 2 versions of both Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II.

Article Summary Square Enix is bringing Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 1.

Both Octopath Traveler games appear to be straightforward Switch 2 ports with no major new features detailed.

Players can buy Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II separately in physical or digital editions.

A digital-only bundle will include both Octopath Traveler titles together for Nintendo Switch 2 owners.

Square Enix confirmed that they are releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 version of both Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II this October. The team didn't really go into a ton of details about it, which to us suggests that these are just ports of the original two games, nothing fancy is being added, or updates to either title. You can get both individually, either in physical or digital form, or you can get them bundled together as a digital-only edition. Which also feels like a lost opportunity to have both together in a single cartridge. Enjoy the trailer as both will be released for Switch 2 on October 1.

About Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, players will set forth on an epic adventure through the enchanting yet perilous continent of Orsterra, stretching across vast landscapes from lush forests to desert outposts and snow-swept cathedrals. Featuring eight distinct characters each with their own tales to enjoy, ranging from journeys of self-discovery to quests for revenge, each traveler will start their journey in a different land so players can steer their own journey depending on whom they choose. Octopath Traveler brings to life the game's unique HD-2D visuals, blending striking 2D character designs with beautiful 3D world elements.

About Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II introduces players to the world of Solistia, where eight travelers with unique storylines and motivations must navigate treacherous lands, conquer enemies in strategic turn-based battles, and navigate the perils and promise of a new industrial era. Octopath Traveler II tells an epic story, set in a new World independent from the original title. Players will be introduced to eight original characters and experience all-new features and gameplay elements. Octopath Traveler II is the perfect entry for newcomers to the series, while also preserving the charm of the original game for existing fans by improving upon the series' iconic HD-2D visuals, which feature a striking blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world.

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