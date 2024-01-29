Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Of Murder & Moonshine, Prestige WWW

Of Murder & Moonshine Confirmed For March Launch On Steam

Indie publisher Prestige WWW will release their new 2D noir shooter, Of Murder & Moonshine, this March for PC via Steam.

Article Summary Of Murder & Moonshine launches on Steam in March by Prestige WWW.

Experience a 2D noir shooter with strategic weapon choices.

Undertake covert operations or action-packed run-and-gun tactics.

Conquer challenging bosses to dominate the city and swamps.

Indie game developer and publisher Prestige WWW has confirmed their latest game, Of Murder & Moonshine, will be released on Steam this March. This is a cool retro-looking title as you'll be playing a side-scrolling shooter with a touch of noir storytelling as your gang attempts to conquer both the city and the outlying swamps. You can check out more about it here as the game will be released on March 1, 2024.

Of Murder & Moonshine

You're a hitman in one of the top three crime organizations fighting to the death over territory and the flow of illegal booze. It's your job to follow orders and come out alive on the other side, no matter how risky, how brutal, or how unlikely it might seem that you'll reach your mark. Jump, slide, sneak, or just barge right in – you'll have to do whatever it takes to get the kill.

Choose your weapon: Start each level by choosing your preferred tool of the trade. From tommy guns to baseball bats, there's a strategic choice for every situation.

Start each level by choosing your preferred tool of the trade. From tommy guns to baseball bats, there's a strategic choice for every situation. Survey the task ahead or run in guns blazing: Depending on the scenario, you may employ a careful, covert operation where you survey the scene and plan out each step, or you may find yourself thrown right to the wolves and need to fight your way out from the inside. Either way, you have to take out your mark or find yourself on the wrong end of the barrel of a gun.

Depending on the scenario, you may employ a careful, covert operation where you survey the scene and plan out each step, or you may find yourself thrown right to the wolves and need to fight your way out from the inside. Either way, you have to take out your mark or find yourself on the wrong end of the barrel of a gun. Hide your intentions for covert hits: Alternate between brandishing your weapon and keeping it discreetly concealed in your overcoat to suit the situation at hand. You'll never get to your mark and have an opportunity to take him down if you get stopped at the door by guards who see your intentions a mile away.

Alternate between brandishing your weapon and keeping it discreetly concealed in your overcoat to suit the situation at hand. You'll never get to your mark and have an opportunity to take him down if you get stopped at the door by guards who see your intentions a mile away. Expect to suffer for your mistakes: When you answer to the most ambitious crime boss the city has ever seen, you can't expect to get any slack for sloppy work. The jobs you're sent on are punishing, and you'll pay with your life if you don't succeed, but that risk is what makes victory taste all that much sweeter.

When you answer to the most ambitious crime boss the city has ever seen, you can't expect to get any slack for sloppy work. The jobs you're sent on are punishing, and you'll pay with your life if you don't succeed, but that risk is what makes victory taste all that much sweeter. Take down killer bosses: When you're part of a crime ring, it's not only your own boss you need to worry about. Use what you've learned taking out lesser goons to bring down the big baddies—rival crime bosses who will do anything it takes to put an end to your mission. Boss fights mean tougher battles and bigger wins, so you'll have to make use of new strategies, like employing Molotov cocktails or honing your sniping skills, to take them down. Will you and your gang be able to conquer the swamps and the city, or will a rival crew bring you to your knees?

