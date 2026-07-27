Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, frozen, Maestro Media, Olaf’s Snowball Race

Olaf's Snowball Race Announced Based on Disney's Frozen

Disney's Frozen is getting a new tabletop game as Olaf's Snowball Race will have players racing down the hill on a sled to be first.

Article Summary Disney’s Frozen gets a new tabletop game as Olaf’s Snowball Race brings fast-paced sled racing and dice action.

Players roll in real time to build Olaf, then race him to Arendelle while trying to outpace every rival on the hill.

Special dice symbols add strategy, letting players boost their own run or sabotage opponents with chaotic flicks.

Maestro Media launches the family-friendly Frozen game October 28 online, on Amazon, and at local game shops.

Maestro Media has revealed a new game as part of their continued work with Disney, as they showed off Olaf's Snowball Race, based on Disney's Frozen. As you can see here, this is a dice game where you and other players are rolling to see who can get on their sled and make it to the end first. Each die has a different set of symbols on it, some of which will help you get down the hill, while others can be used to set other players back. It's up to you to decide how to use them and rely on a little bit of random chance to get all the way to the bottom of the hill first. We have more details below as Olaf's Snowball Race will be available for purchase via the Maestro Media website, as well as on Amazon, and through your local game shops when it launches on October 28.

Disney's Frozen Gets a New Dice Game With Olaf's Snowball Race

In Olaf's Snowball Race, players roll the dice in real time to build their very own Olaf as quickly as possible. Once they have built their Olaf, they race to slide him to safety in Arendelle. Opponents can flick their dice to knock Olaf over and send other players back to square one. It's a mix of speed and sabotage, full of dice-flicking fun. Designed as a light, easy-to-learn, action-filled game for players of all ages, Olaf's Snowball Race captures the energy and playful spirit that fans love about Disney's Frozen. It's perfect for family gatherings, parties, and anyone who loves a little friendly competition.

"Proud to continue our relationship with Disney in Olaf's Snowball Race, a game that turns any table into fast-paced, laugh-out-loud chaos," said Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media. "It's the kind of high-energy experience that pulls people in instantly and reminds you why game night matters."

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