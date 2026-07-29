Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Launches a New Area Called Wyrmscraig

Old School RuneScape dropped a new update today, giving players a fresh new area to explore in the form of the island of Wyrmscraig

Article Summary Old School RuneScape adds Wyrmscraig, a new island sailing destination packed with dangers, secrets, and rewards.

Wyrmscraig introduces the quest Fallen From Grace and The Mad Angel, a repeatable boss with the Hallowfell weapon.

Old School RuneScape players can unlock Mortimer, a new Slayer Master offering choice-based tasks and modifiers.

New Wyrmscraig activities include golem crafting for Crafting XP and goat hunting for Hunter XP and unique rewards.

Jagex has opened up a brand-new area in Old School RuneScape this week, as players can explore the island of Wyrmscraig. Forged by player/creator ScreteMonge (also known as Gnome), this island concept was chosen from over a thousand entries to the community Player-Designed Island Competition from earlier in 2026, and it was turned into a reality as something new to experience. The island comes with a new sailing destination, a new quest, new activities, a new repeatable boss in the form of The Mad Angel, and more to find on your own. We have more details here as the island is available with the latest update.

Explore The Island of Wyrmscraig in Old School RuneScape

Far across the south-west sea of Gielinor lies the secluded island of Wyrmscraig. Known to the locals as Cuil An Domainh, its rugged mountainous terrain and highly aggressive wildlife make for the perfect place for adventurers to explore. Upon arriving on its rocky shores, players will encounter the remote village of Auchrie, occupied by a tenacious community who have built a secluded life for themselves despite the harsh environment, making them wary of the rare traveler to wash ashore. Traveling to Wyrmscraig and scaling its rocky shores will give access to exciting activities, making the difficult journey worthwhile for the most determined adventurers:

New Quest: Fallen From Grace and New Repeatable Boss: An introduction to the island where players explore the village of Auchurie, they learn of the enigmatic Guardian of its people, The Mad Angel, whose presence may just be myth. Adventurers must learn what led this once benevolent protector to descend into madness and ascend the steps of Ardeaglais to discover the truth of her existence. Upon completion of this quest, Adventurers can test their might against the new repeatable boss, The Mad Angel, to earn themselves the valuable weapon, Hallowfell.

New Slayer Master: Mortimer: Accessible once players have started to progress through Fallen From Grace and unlockable with 100 Combat and 70 Slayer (or 99 Slayer, respectively), this new high-level slayer master puts control into players' hands. Instead of the traditional single task assignment, Mortimer offers slayers a choice of two, with the ability to unlock three assignments to choose from as the relationship progresses; however, assignments will be more expensive to skip. As players progress, they'll unlock powerful modifiers that appear alongside the task, granting extra rewards or benefits, depending on the assignment.

Accessible once players have started to progress through Fallen From Grace and unlockable with 100 Combat and 70 Slayer (or 99 Slayer, respectively), this new high-level slayer master puts control into players' hands. Instead of the traditional single task assignment, Mortimer offers slayers a choice of two, with the ability to unlock three assignments to choose from as the relationship progresses; however, assignments will be more expensive to skip. As players progress, they'll unlock powerful modifiers that appear alongside the task, granting extra rewards or benefits, depending on the assignment. New Activity: Golem Crafting: After completing the Fallen From Grace quest, players unlock the ability to craft new protectors for the island's people – golems. As an alternative training method to glassblowing, crafters will mine the rocky terrain for sunstone, then sculpt the golem's stone figure, and finally adorn it with clothing for bonus crafting experience.

After completing the Fallen From Grace quest, players unlock the ability to craft new protectors for the island's people – golems. As an alternative training method to glassblowing, crafters will mine the rocky terrain for sunstone, then sculpt the golem's stone figure, and finally adorn it with clothing for bonus crafting experience. New Activity: Goat Hunting: A brand-new hunter training activity; players will need to cull the out-of-control goat population on the island by herding their prey into spike-filled pits, using spike traps that can be found on the island. Each goat successfully herded towards their doom will grant hunter experience, with a greater amount of additional hunter XP granted for every goat processed, as well as the unique goat hunter pet Mr. McGroot.

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