Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Launches The Fractured Archive Raid

Old School RuneScape has launched the hardest raid created for the title so far, as The Fractured Archive is officially available.

Article Summary Old School RuneScape launches The Fractured Archive, its fourth raid and toughest endgame challenge yet.

The Fractured Archive sends teams or solo raiders through seven brutal bosses before one final showdown.

Set in Guthix’s sealed vault, the Old School RuneScape raid centers on forbidden knowledge and ancient artifacts.

Old School RuneScape rewards include Ascension Crossbows, Zorya’s Tome, the Rondache, and the Obligator.

Jagex launched a new update for Old School RuneScape this past week, adding one of the hardest raids to date, as players can dive into The Fractured Archive. Being the fourth-ever raid developed for the throwback server, it looks like the team wanted to crank the difficulty up to "insane" and give players a real challenge. Or at least, one that would intimidate most and would make the most hardcore of players dive in looking for whatever they dare throw at them. But if you've ever felt like the game is in easy mode, then have fun with this! You can see more of what it has to offer in the trailer above.

Old School RuneScape – The Fractured Archive

Designed to be the most challenging raid released for the award-winning, beloved MMORPG, The Fractured Archive's combat-heavy gameplay demands that only the toughest players team up and battle against a series of seven increasingly tougher bosses… before a final boss match-up for supremacy and rewards. Launching four years after the release of the previous raid, The Tombs of Amascut, The Fractured Archive is set in an ancient vault where the god Guthix is sealed away with powerful artifacts and forbidden knowledge. As small teams of players (or brave solo raiders) venture through the Archive to prevent these secrets from being exploited, they'll encounter demanding bosses before one final, epic boss battle.

Successful players will be rewarded with a slew of items to arm themselves for their continued adventures across Gielinor, each polled and developed in tandem with the Old School RuneScape community. These include dual-wielding, rapid-fire, and heavy-ranged Ascension Crossbows; the enchanted Zorya's Tome that imbues players with a fast-paced burst-damage Special Attack spell; the ancient Rondache, a shield magically enhanced to absorb and reflect enemy blows against them; and finally the Obligator, a hard-hitting best-in-slot Crush megarare!

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