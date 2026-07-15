Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Once Upon A Katamari, Rengame

Once Upon A Katamari Officially Arrives For Switch 2 On October 8

Once Upon A Katamari will officially make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, along with the Rolling LIVE Highlights DLC.

Article Summary Once Upon A Katamari launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, bringing the full game and fresh rolling chaos.

The Rolling LIVE Highlights DLC adds 10 new quests plus music from Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE at launch.

Once Upon A Katamari sends players across time with new stages, a new soundtrack, and a magnet tool for pickup.

Play as The Prince or 68 cousins, customize their look, and compete in the new 4-player KatamariBall mode.

Developer Rengame and publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that Once Upon A Katamari will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 8, along with some DLC. The team will release the full game for players who have not experienced it on the console, alongside the Rolling LIVE Highlights DLC, which will add ten quests and the soundtrack from the mobile game, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait the next three months for it to roll on in.

Once Upon A Katamari Rolls Onto Nintendo Switch 2

Once upon a time, a katamari rolled through both past and present. In this story across time, the adage endures: Let The Good Times Roll! Now onward through new worlds to roll up thy heart's desires and to restore the stars! In Once Upon A Katamari, players will experience the series like never before, on a journey across time featuring new stages and a new competitive multiplayer mode. The game's memorable music returns with a new soundtrack, new customization options, and fun tools such as a new magnet to pull in nearby items.

Players can choose to play as The Prince or any of the 68 cousins, all of whom can be customized with different colors and facial features. Use the customized character to stand out in KatamariBall, a new four-player competitive mode where players attempt to roll the largest Katamari and convert it into points within a limited time. KatamariBall will support both online multiplayer and offline play against CPU opponents.

A Shiny New Katamari Damacy Adventure Awaits: Experience new stages and a fabulous new soundtrack! Behold a fresh rolling experience, with never-before-seen support tools like the magnet to draw in nearby objects! How…attractive!

Experience new stages and a fabulous new soundtrack! Behold a fresh rolling experience, with never-before-seen support tools like the magnet to draw in nearby objects! How…attractive! Roll Through the Ages: The King was so well-behaved until he mistakenly crushed the Earth, the Moon, and numerous planets while fiddling with a peculiar scroll. Now roll your katamari through the Jurassic Era, Ice Age, historic Japan, and more eras to rebuild the sky's dazzling field of stars.

The King was so well-behaved until he mistakenly crushed the Earth, the Moon, and numerous planets while fiddling with a peculiar scroll. Now roll your katamari through the Jurassic Era, Ice Age, historic Japan, and more eras to rebuild the sky's dazzling field of stars. Keep the Family Close With Cousin Customization: Play as The Prince, or choose among his 68 cousins and kin to play as. Customize their colors and faces to create as many original Cousin designs as there are stars in the sky.

Play as The Prince, or choose among his 68 cousins and kin to play as. Customize their colors and faces to create as many original Cousin designs as there are stars in the sky. Compete in Celestial 4-Player KatamariBall: Conquer the game of KatamariBall, the galactic sport of choice across the Cosmos! Compete online against cousins around the world, or hone your skills with scintillating offline play against CPU opponents.

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