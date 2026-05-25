Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: One Move Away, PlayStack, Ramage Games

One Move Away Arrives On PC and Consoles on May 28

The new first-person 3D puzzle game One Move Away will bring the challenge of difficult life choices to PC and consoles on May 28

Article Summary One Move Away launches on PC and consoles on May 28, bringing a first-person 3D puzzle adventure about packing up life.

Pack belongings across key moments in three characters’ lives, deciding what stays, what goes, and what matters most.

One Move Away mixes strategic packing puzzles with realistic physics, where every misplaced item can trigger chaos.

Each level tests your space, speed, and planning with new shapes, sizes, and moving challenges to master.

Ramage Games and Playstack have confirmed the official release date for their latest game, One Move Away, as it arrives later this week. In case you haven't checked this one out, the game is a first-person 3D puzzle title in which you explore different moments in your character's life when they need to or are forced to move. It will be up to you to choose what stays and what goes in your life as you compact everything into your car or moving vans to make it to the next journey. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game arrives on PC and consoles on May 28, 2026.

Everyone's Life Is Just One Move Away When You Think About It

One Move Away is a 3D, first-person game that blends packing-based puzzles with a beautiful art style. Strategically pack away possessions at various stages of the three characters' lives. As we go through life, the number of possessions we accumulate grows, making packing a difficult task. This vast collection of belongings becomes challenging when it's time to pack. Whether you're a meticulous or chaotic packer, One Move Away challenges you to pack your way. Optimize your strategy or embrace the mess, just make sure the boot closes!

Be prepared for every action to have a reaction. Expect realistic physics, just like in real life. Items placed carelessly can have a domino effect; pile them too high, and they'll all fall down! Experience the ultimate satisfaction of perfectly packing numerous items, expertly placing each one into its rightful space. Revel in the sense of accomplishment that comes from seeing the packing process from start to finish. Challenge yourself with multiple objectives to hit that will require you to think strategically. Each level gives you a new packing challenge with different sizes, shapes, and space limits to work around. Can you beat the clock and achieve packing perfection?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!