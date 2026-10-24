Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kairosoft, one piece, One Piece: Grand Gourmet

One Piece: Grand Gourmet Has Officially Launched For PC & Switch

Now you can serve every character you've ever known from One Piece some delicious food, as One Piece: Grand Gourmet is out now.

Article Summary One Piece: Grand Gourmet is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing a Kairosoft-style restaurant sim to sea.

Join the Straw Hat Crew and Sanji to build the ultimate floating restaurant, cook dishes, and craft menu sets.

Customize your One Piece: Grand Gourmet eatery with 200+ furniture and décor items inspired by iconic anime arcs.

Serve more than 400 One Piece characters, fulfill requests, unlock events, and grow a loyal customer fanbase.

Bandai Namco and Kairosoft have released a new restaurant management sim based on the anime One Piece, titled One Piece: Grand Gourmet, which is officially out on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game has you playing as the Straw Hat Crew in a weird storyline where you build the greatest floating restaurant in all of the seas. You'll make various dishes, set up the restaurant how you see fit, and feed tons of characters from the entire series. We have the finer details below, along with the trailer here.

Set Sail For Delicious in One Piece: Grand Gourmet

In One Piece: Grand Gourmet, players will set sail with the Straw Hat Crew aboard the Baratie Number Two to restore the reputation of their seafaring restaurant. They join Sanji to cook up delicious dishes, gather the right ingredients, and dream up new set menus. Beyond cooking, players will design and personalize their dream restaurant with more than 200 furniture items, creating distinctive interiors inspired by iconic locations and characters from the One Piece universe. By customizing their layout and atmosphere, players can create a welcoming space that keeps customers coming back for more. As their restaurant expands, they will journey across the seas and welcome over 400 familiar characters from the anime series, each with their own tastes in food and décor.

Fulfilling their requests will help players build a loyal fanbase, while some customers may even open their own specialty shops within the restaurant, transforming it into a lively, ever-evolving culinary destination fit for the grand opening. Choose from over 200 furniture, building, and decorative items to make your restaurant uniquely yours! From dessert-themed Whole Cake Island pieces to futuristic Egghead items, the customization options are as vast as the sea. If a character likes your design, they may even become a regular! With so many characters, you'll experience character events and special character interactions that can't be found anywhere else.

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