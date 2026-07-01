Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Pushed To September 4

Onimusha: Way of the Sword has been given good news from Capcom, as the release date has been bumped up a few weeks to September 4.

Article Summary Onimusha: Way of the Sword now launches September 4, with Capcom moving the release up from September 24.

Capcom gave no reason for the date change, but the move may help Onimusha avoid major September 2026 rivals.

The new Onimusha marks the series’ first entry in 20 years, set in a dark fantasy take on Edo-period Kyoto.

Miyamoto Musashi battles Genma with swordplay, Issen, Soul Absorption, and early adopter bonus items.

Capcom had some cool news today for fans of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, as the game's release date has been bumped up by a few weeks. The team confirmed that the game will now be released on September 4, pushed up from September 24. No special reason was given, but our best guess is that they're going to try to avoid competing with games like Marvel's Wolverine and Control Resonant, provided they actually come out on their respective dates in September 2026. Especially since they literally had a Capcom Spotlight just one week ago and didn't make this announcement then, this feels like a last-minute call. But hey, we're getting the game earlier than expected!

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Arrives on September 4

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the latest installment in Capcom's classic Onimusha series. The first entry in 20 years, the all-new action game returns to a dark fantasy Japan where samurai clash with the supernatural. The story fuses history and myth, following the journey of Miyamoto Musashi, a samurai armed with a mystical Oni Gauntlet, as he battles demons invading Edo-period Kyoto. Onimusha: Way of the Sword features intense action, combining the series' signature Issen and Soul Absorption mechanics with exhilarating swordplay that takes combat to new heights.

Ultimate Swordplay Action: Master the blade with an arsenal of exhilarating sword techniques in absorbing battles and overcome fierce fights using every tool at your disposal, including environmental hazards and supernatural abilities.

Master the blade with an arsenal of exhilarating sword techniques in absorbing battles and overcome fierce fights using every tool at your disposal, including environmental hazards and supernatural abilities. A Legendary Cast of Characters: Dark fantasy and history collide to tell tales of fabled figures, including Miyamoto Musashi (whose face is modeled after the late, iconic samurai movie actor Toshiro Mifune), plus Sasaki Ganryu, and more.

Dark fantasy and history collide to tell tales of fabled figures, including Miyamoto Musashi (whose face is modeled after the late, iconic samurai movie actor Toshiro Mifune), plus Sasaki Ganryu, and more. Overcome Your Demons: Duel formidable foes in intense boss encounters, standing toe to toe against unfathomably powerful Genma and a sadistic rival swordsman armed with an Oni Gauntlet and devilish powers of his own.

Duel formidable foes in intense boss encounters, standing toe to toe against unfathomably powerful Genma and a sadistic rival swordsman armed with an Oni Gauntlet and devilish powers of his own. Explore the Mysteries of Kyoto: Step into a twisted vision of Japan's historic capital, including faithful recreations of real-life locations like the famed Kiyomizu-dera Temple, as well as otherworldly realms with surreal landscapes.

Step into a twisted vision of Japan's historic capital, including faithful recreations of real-life locations like the famed Kiyomizu-dera Temple, as well as otherworldly realms with surreal landscapes. Early Adopter Bonuses: Secure an early copy to receive the "Sealed Curse" sword skin and "Lion Dog" charm. The Deluxe and Premium Deluxe editions also include the "White Lion" sword skin and "White Monkey" charm as additional rewards.

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