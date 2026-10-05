Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Order of the Sinking Star

Order of the Sinking Star Reveals Its Main Voice Cast

Order of the Sinking Star has revealed the main voice cast for the game, revealing some awesome names ahead of its launch on October 8.

Article Summary Order of the Sinking Star reveals its main voice cast ahead of launch, led by Emily O'Brien and Liam O'Brien.

Arc Games' new trailer highlights performances from Darin De Paul, Anjali Bhimani, Erica Luttrell, and more.

Launching October 8, Order of the Sinking Star blends puzzle-solving, exploration, and a shifting reality.

Players can explore four mysterious worlds, tackle non-linear challenges, and uncover the game's deeper mythos.

Ahead of the October 8 launch of the Order of the Sinking Star, Arc Games has revealed the full voice cast, featuring some amazing names. Some of the awesome names added to the game include Emily O'Brien (Death Stranding, Starfield) as The Queen, Liam O'Brien (Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina) as The Warrior, Darin De Paul (Overwatch, Marvel's Spider-Man) as The Wizard, Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch, Ms. Marvel) as The Bard, Erica Luttrell (Apex Legends, Steven Universe) as the Sailor, Matthew Waterson (X-Men '97, Hades II) as The Druid, Erik Braa (League of Legends, Marvel Rivals), Andrew Kishino (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Marvel Rivals), Jamieson K. Price (Persona 5, Bleach), Sabrina Fest (Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game), and game designer Jonathan Blow in a special unnamed role. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off their talents!

Order of the Sinking Star Arrives on October 8

Prepare to take the helm of a motley crew of heroes, utilize their abilities to solve a wide array of puzzles, experience what happens when their worlds collide, and get one step closer to uncovering the mystery of the Order of the Sinking Star! What starts as individual journeys will evolve into a dynamic universe where mechanics, characters, and abilities collide, and the rules of reality shift to create mind-bending new possibilities.

One of the most-played demos during Steam Next Fest, Order of the Sinking Star, will soon be here for fans around the world to fully jump into! Whether you're a major puzzle fan or a newcomer, the game's non-linear, open design ensures that hitting a challenging roadblock in one realm simply means you can pivot to another world and return whenever you are ready. As you venture into intercardinal regions, you'll piece together a deep, enigmatic mythos through exploration, cryptic notes, and professional voice-over narration from a talented cast of actors.

Master a Thousand Interwoven Challenges – Embark on an innovative puzzle adventure with dozens of game mechanics and hundreds of hours of unique gameplay. Each puzzle builds on the last, introducing new game mechanics that reward curiosity and persistence.

Choose Your Path, Roam at Your Pace – Explore four expansive, mysterious game worlds, each with its own characters, rules, dangers, and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Come and go as you like; you are free to take on the puzzles you discover at your own pace.

Take the Helm of Some Unlikely Heroes – A queen, a thief, a warrior, a wizard, and a talking boat are just some of the heroes of this tale. Each character wields complementary abilities and has captivating stories to tell.

Decipher an Epic Tale – As playable characters begin to meet and worlds collide, the mystery untangles. Through gameplay and notes you collect, you'll learn more about this enigmatic realm. Piece by piece and clue by clue, you'll uncover the secrets of the Order of the Sinking Star.

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