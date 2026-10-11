Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Outgunned, Outgunned Superheroes

Outgunned Superheroes TTRPG Has Officially Launched

The latest branch of the Outgunned TTRPG series has been launched, as players fight crime and more in Outgunned Superheroes

Article Summary Outgunned Superheroes has officially launched from Free League as a standalone TTRPG for comic-book action.

Players build heroes with Roles and Tropes, then use the Director’s Cut dice system to battle major threats.

The Core Rulebook includes all essential Outgunned Superheroes rules, with optional expansion via Outgunned.

New releases also include Action Flicks Vol. 3 and Mission Dossier: King of Ashes for more superhero adventures.

Free League Publishing has launched the latest branch-off of the Outgunned TTRPG series with Outgunned Superheroes, along with several items to boost the title. This is designed for people who want to play the role of a superhero in a TTRPG, only without the licensing requirements of a major franchise. The company has launched a Core Rulebook, along with a collection of stories to dive into, and a special mission to fight a big baddie. We have the details below, as they're all now available through their shop.

Become The Hero We Need in Outgunned Superheroes

In Outgunned Superheroes, the players take on the role of superheroes standing against an evil villain who has become a threat to their city, the world, or the whole universe. Outgunned Superheroes contains all the basic rules needed to play Outgunned as a powerful superhero. It is fully standalone, but if you wish to enrich your gaming experience, you can find additional mechanics and options in the Outgunned Core Rulebook.

Players start by choosing a Role and Trope to define their hero, with more ways to customize their character during play. The game uses Outgunned's Director's Cut system: roll a pool of six-sided dice and look for pairs, three-of-a-kind, and other matching sets instead of adding up totals. All the basic rules are included, so no other rulebook is required. Players can also use the original Outgunned Core Rulebook for additional mechanics and options.

Outgunned Action Flicks – Volume 3

Action Flicks Vol 3 is a collection of 10 additional Action Flicks (plus a special extra module) to further enhance your experience with Outgunned. Features:

Good Boys: Get ready to leap onto action while playing as an adorable Hero on four paws.

Get ready to leap onto action while playing as an adorable Hero on four paws. V for Villain: Spread chaos and destruction, or do your best to do the right thing for once in your life.

Spread chaos and destruction, or do your best to do the right thing for once in your life. Gods & Men: Challenge the fury of the gods, and reclaim your rightful place among the Heroes of legend.

Challenge the fury of the gods, and reclaim your rightful place among the Heroes of legend. Beast Unleashed: Listen to the call of the wild and release the beast that lies within.

Listen to the call of the wild and release the beast that lies within. Killing Machines: Face killer robots, or join the fight as a heroic android.

Face killer robots, or join the fight as a heroic android. Steel Titans: Jump on board your Steel Titan and fight against the terrible threat of Kaiju!

Jump on board your Steel Titan and fight against the terrible threat of Kaiju! Only Human: Step into the shoes of a powerless but extremely determined human and challenge evil superheroes.

Step into the shoes of a powerless but extremely determined human and challenge evil superheroes. Time Travel: Get ready to travel back and forth in time, and to deal with annoying time anomalies.

Get ready to travel back and forth in time, and to deal with annoying time anomalies. High Octane: Get into your hotrod and blaze pedal to the metal in the race of life!

Power Guardians: Transform into a colorful guardian and fight to protect the world against the forces of evil.

Get into your hotrod and blaze pedal to the metal in the race of life! Power Guardians: Transform into a colorful guardian and fight to protect the world against the forces of evil. Variantverse: An extra module where all Heroes are slightly different variants of the same character.

Mission Dossier: King of Ashes

Mission Dossier: King of Ashes is an introductory cinematic campaign designed especially for Outgunned Superheroes. It includes everything you need to start playing, including mighty superheroes and a terrible villain.

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