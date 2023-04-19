Overbeast Confirms April 22nd Mobile Release Date Keiichi Matsuda and Liquid City have confirmed their new mobile game Overbeast will be released over the weekend.

XR pioneer Keiichi Matsuda and his studio Liquid City, in partnership with Verizon, have announced the release of Overbeast happening on April 22nd. Launching on Earth Day, the game is going to be a free-to-play casual title in which you'll enter a massively multiplayer augmented reality. You'll be thrown into a parallel dimension where large creatures can be seen battling in the background or simply grazing peacefully across your city skyline. We got more info on the game below and everything you'll be able to check out, as it will be released this weekend on iOS and Android.

"An enormous Overbeast has appeared in your state. Work with your neighbors to restore its habitat. As your Overbeast gets stronger, watch it battle rival states, rising through the ranks to become the ultimate overbeast. Overbeast has totally unique AR-first gameplay, utilizing 5G to create a unique experience that's unlike anything you've played before. Verizon customers connecting over a 5G can unlock the clearest, most spectacular view of the battle scenes. See the majestic overbeast that lives in your state, through your AR camera. Feed the Overbeast together with your community, helping it to grow strong. Watch your Overbeast compete in spectacular daily battles. Feed your beast the most to become a battle hero. Win rewards, and spend them on upgrading your device."