Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Halloween, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: The Reign of Talon

Overwatch Drops New Season 5 Details Before October 6 Launch

New details emerge for Overwatch Season 5, bringing Halloween content and Doctrine — the final Talon figure — on October 6.

Article Summary Overwatch Season 5 launches October 6 with Doctrine, a new Talon Support Hero wielding lifesteal powers and bat drones.

Halloween takes over Overwatch with Graveyard Games, spooky Battle Pass skins, Tech Witches cosmetics, and Team Drives.

Season 5 adds Grímsvötn, a new Escort map, plus major hero changes including Sombra Support and a Roadhog rework.

Overwatch also gets a Shadow Monarch collab, Unvaulted Passes, and new Mythics including Lucio’s first Mythic Weapon.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the finer details of what Overwatch players can expect to see in the Halloween-infused Season 5, launching on October 6. Among the new additions are the final Talon figure, Doctrine, with his own spooky vampire vibes, as well as the annual Halloween content that brings costumes, collectibles, modes, and more to the mix. We have more info from the devs below, as well as the finer details on their latest blog, as we wish you luck in what is usually one of the players' most favorite times of the year in the game.

Overwatch Season 5 Adds Doctrine From Talon

Leading the charge is Doctrine, a new Support Hero who's out for blood. He shares a bloody past with Doomfist, who just broke him out of the Grímsvötn prison, and some history refuses to stay buried. Tomorrow, players can…

Utilize his Eternal Scepter to heal allies and damage enemies from mid-to-long range.

Deploy bat-like drones to boost their team's healing and attack speed.

Trigger his Ultimate to redistribute lifeforce across the battlefield, giving allies Overhealth while reducing enemy health.

More Halloween-Related Content

Grímsvötn , the first new Escort map in years, is set inside a newly Talon-controlled prison inside an Icelandic volcanic fissure.

, the first new Escort map in years, is set inside a newly Talon-controlled prison inside an Icelandic volcanic fissure. Cheat death in this year's Halloween event, Mystery Madness: Graveyard Games , running Oct. 6 through Nov. 2. Every death brings players back with random new powers, and each week they decide whether Ashe, Moira, or Winston rises from the grave next, until the roster grows to 20 Heroes.

, running Oct. 6 through Nov. 2. Every death brings players back with random new powers, and each week they decide whether Ashe, Moira, or Winston rises from the grave next, until the roster grows to 20 Heroes. The Overwatch x Shadow Monarch collab , live Oct. 6 through 26, with dark fantasy and anime-inspired skins for… Genji as Sung Jinwoo Reaper as Igris Anran as Cha Hae-In Reinhardt as Iron Lifeweaver as Choi Jong-In

, live Oct. 6 through 26, with dark fantasy and anime-inspired skins for… Sombra moving from Damage to Support , one of the biggest changes ever made to an existing Hero, plus a Roadhog rework with an altered Scrap Gun and a new Trash Compactor ability.

, one of the biggest changes ever made to an existing Hero, plus a with an altered Scrap Gun and a new Trash Compactor ability. Unvaulted Passes , which bring revised Battle Passes from Seasons 1 through 15 back so players can earn rewards they missed.

, which bring revised Battle Passes from Seasons 1 through 15 back so players can earn rewards they missed. Two new Mythics, Dragon Shaoxia Wuyang and Treblemaker , Lucio's first Mythic Weapon (yes, there's a tiny dancing frog inside it).

and , Lucio's first Mythic Weapon (yes, there's a tiny dancing frog inside it). Finally, Halloween-themed Battle Pass skins arrive to haunt the battlefield, the Tech Witches collection goes live from Oct. 9 through 26, and Team Drives return from Oct. 29 through 31.

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