Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Officially Launches Mid-Season 5 Update

Overwatch has launched the midseason update for Season 5, bringing about the last chapter in The Reign of Talon and more.

Article Summary Overwatch Season 5 mid-season update is live, advancing The Reign of Talon with the final Taking Reign event.

Taking Reign runs Nov. 3 to Dec. 7 with 24 reward tiers, a free Epic Sigma skin recolor, and Event Pass extras.

Overwatch x EVE Protocol launches Nov. 3 to 17, adding crossover skins for Widowmaker, D.Va, Freja, Vendetta, and Soldier: 76.

Mythic Necrotic Knight Roadhog, returning limited-time events, Black Friday bundles, and OWCS Finals round out the update.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the official midseason update for Season 5 of Overwatch, bringing about the final chapter of The Reign of Talon. It is a fight for the soul of the group, as everything the mastermind organization of villains has done up to this point was designed to cripple the new version of teh team, but will they accomplish what they set out to do? You'll play out that story, as well as experience a new collaboration with EVE Protocol, snag some new skins and accessories, and more. We have the finer details below; you can get the full rundown on their blog.

Overwatch Begins Its Journey to Taking Reign

Everything leads to this moment. Taking Reign, the event that concludes The Reign of Talon, runs Nov. 3 through Dec. 7. The five-week event features 24 tiers of rewards, including an Epic Sigma skin recolor in the Free Pass. The Event Pass adds Legendary Resurgence Doomfist, Vendetta's new Heroic Weapon, and more. The Overwatch x EVE Protocol collab, live Nov. 3 through 17, brings futuristic skins for: Widowmaker as EVE

D.Va as Lily

Freja as Raven

Vendetta as Tachy

Soldier: 76 as Adam







Spooky season may be over, but Roadhog keeps its spirit alive on Nov 3. with his Mythic Necrotic Knight Roadhog skin. A corrupted knight cursed with an endless hunger for souls, the skin is customizable across four monstrous levels. Excavation Initiative returns Nov. 3 through Dec. 7, and Junkrat's Loot Hunt is back Nov. 20 through 23. Loot Hunt offers up to nine Loot Boxes with no daily reset, plus Double XP throughout the event.

Drives return Dec. 3 through 7 , with separate Competitive and Quick Play tracks for more ways to play and more rewards to chase.

The Black Friday Vault Sale runs Nov. 3 through Dec. 7 with curated bundles of rare cosmetics. Highlights include the Peak Mega Bundle, Hero Spotlight Bundles, the StarCraft Mega Bundle, and more.

The OWCS World Finals head to Guangzhou Dec. 2 through 6, and the in-game Cheer Rally runs Dec. 3 through 7 for players to claim rewards while following the action.

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