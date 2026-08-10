Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: overwatch

Overwatch Reveals Season Four Content Before August 11 Launch

Overwatch is set to launch Season Four on August 11, as we get a new character and more in the Heroes of Busan chapter for Reign of Talon.

Article Summary Overwatch Season Four launches August 11 with Heroes of Busan, advancing Reign of Talon and debuting Tank hero D.Mon.

D.Mon brings sword, shield, mobility, ranged pressure, and a Limit Break Ultimate that helps her team surge ahead.

Overwatch’s My MEKA Mania event runs August 11–31, letting players back MEKA Squad favorites, unlock story, and earn rewards.

Busan, Paraíso, and Eichenwalde get major map refreshes, with new routes, events, and interactive details in Overwatch.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed all of its plans for Overwatch's fourth season, as the Reign of Talon continues with Heroes of Busan. We get a new character with the introduction of D.Mon, as well as an updated look for the Busan map, a new Battle Pass as they have changed up how it operates, and several new additions with skins, sprays, emotes, and more. We have a few snippets from their latest blog below, as the content launches on August 11.

D.Mon Arrives in Season Four of Overwatch

Former pro gamer Yuna Lee has defended Busan from inside her MEKA, Beast, for years. If you've followed the MEKA Squad, you've met Yuna before. Now it's finally time for you to experience firsthand what makes her one of Busan's best… not by watching from the sidelines, but by stepping into Beast yourself.

D.Mon is coming at Season 4 launch, and she's bringing her sword, shield, and a whole lot of MEKA muscle to the Tank roster. You'll be able to wield her Plasma Saber to cut through close enemies, take one for your teammates with a strategically placed Power Barrier, launch yourself anywhere with Propulsors, and trade close-range pressure for the reach of a Fusion Repeater to keep your opponents on the back foot. Then, when the moment is right, unleash D.Mon's Limit Break Ultimate and help your entire team push forward. When the Junkers attack Busan and Talon infiltrate the MEKA base, D.Mon puts protecting the city first and rallies the resisting force around her. Time to MEKA Squad up!

My MEKA Mania!

No matter what they might say, every fan always has a favorite. Maybe you've been down with D.Va since day one. Or perhaps you've been waiting for D.Mon to finally join the fight. Or Casino, King, or Overlord quietly became your primo pilot pick along the way.

The three-week Shooting Star: My MEKA Mania game show event will put the whole squad in the spotlight and let you put your support behind who you believe in. Choose a pilot pass, complete challenges, earn rewards, and cast your vote to push your favorite squad member up the global popularity rankings. Every completed pass casts one vote and unlocks more of the story, bringing the personalities inside the mech into focus. Can't choose just one? No problem. Finish a pass and jump straight into another. You can rally behind all five if you've got the time to be a true team player. As you complete passes, you'll fill in the Star Tracker. Conquer them all, and a surprise Prestige track will open for the most dedicated MEKA fans, with special rewards.

This is more than just the MEKA Squad's story. Now it's yours, too. Go all in on MEKA Mania in Overwatch from August 11 – 31!

Familiar Battlegrounds Refreshed

Busan will now bear the scars of the Junker assault and Talon's attack on the MEKA base in Overwatch. You'll see the aftermath everywhere, from damaged streets and burning wreckage to fresh graffiti, MEKA repairs, and quiet details tucked throughout the city. You can even step inside D.Mon's room to find her weapon collection, posters, plushies, personal touches, and the mech upgrade room first teased in Season 3.

Elsewhere, Paraíso will be getting ready to party, filling the streets with colorful decorations despite Domina looming over the city (figuratively and literally as a giant statue). Meanwhile, Lúcio has some plans of his own, as he's upgraded Clube Sinestesia with music, frogs, a dance floor, and a DJ booth. Plus, there's an interactive surprise to discover… but it will only be revealed if you're playing as Lucio! And there are new routes, shortcuts, and high-ground access around Points A and B to help open troublesome choke points and give both teams more options.

Eichenwalde will also open new routes and traversal options in Overwatch. We've added new ways to break through the first chokepoint, including a quaint little piano shop that gives attackers the high ground… and you know what they say about having that particular height advantage! But overall, the update focuses on navigation and flow, making the map feel revitalized while preserving what you know and love so you can play smoother.

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