Posted in: Bandai Namco, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Kingdom Hearts, Pac-Man, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts, Pac Man

Pac-Man & Kingdom Hearts Have Been Dropped Into Fortnite

Fortnite keeps expanding Chapter 7 Season 4: Override, as Pac-Man and Kingdom Hearts have been added to the game this week.

Article Summary Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override adds Pac-Man and Kingdom Hearts with new skins, items, events, and map content.

Kingdom Hearts in Fortnite brings Sora and friends, the Kingdom Key, Sea Salt Ice Cream, and themed Power Hours.

New Fortnite Overrides include healing orb drops on eliminations and squad-wide Mythic Kingdom Keys spawning in matches.

Pac-Man joins Fortnite with Mecha Ghost Mini Bosses, a Blinky-based Sprite, Sidekick, and arcade cosmetics in the Shop.

As part of Fortnite's video game-centric content for Chapter 7 Season 4: Override, the company has teamed with Bandai Namco and Square Enix to add Pac-Man and Kingdom Hearts to the title. As you can see here, several skins and items have been dropped into the title, giving players a chance to take part in limited-time events, while also showing off their love for both video game franchises as they see fit. We have more details from the developers below as we wish you luck getting everything you want in the game.

Fight The Darkness With Kingdom Hearts in Fortnite

Fight the darkness as Sora and friends; Kingdom Hearts arrives in Fortnite! Wield the Kingdom Key to unleash a flurry of melee combos and call down a shocking bolt on your opponents. Need a boost? Grab a Sea Salt Ice Cream to restore some health and shields. The heart-shaped moon hangs over the Island, and two new Kingdom Hearts Overrides spawn beneath it: Recovery Override (Squad & Match-Wide): Eliminating a player with any weapon drops healing orbs.

(Squad & Match-Wide): Eliminating a player with any weapon drops healing orbs. Level Up Override (Squad): Spawns a Mythic Kingdom Key for each squad member at their current location.

Drop into the Kingdom Hearts Power Hours, where all players start with the Kingdom Key and a Sea Salt Ice cream, this Saturday, September 19, from 2 to 4 PM ET and 9 to 11 PM ET. The Sora, Riku, Kairi, or Roxas Outfits have arrived in the Fortnite Shop. Each comes with its own Back Bling, Pickaxe, and LEGO Fortnite style. Keep an eye out for the Shadow Steppers Kicks, too!

Wakka Wakka Wakka Wakka…

Starting today, players will be able to take on new Mecha Ghost Mini Bosses, obtain a Sprite companion, and enlist the interactive Pac-Man Sidekick on their quests. The new additions top off Pac-Man cosmetics, landmarks, and other content that have been appearing around the island since the launch of Override.

Players can now take on menacing Mecha Ghosts, fearsome Mini Bosses based on the original Pac-Man pixelated design who roam the Fortnite island. Players will encounter Mecha Ghosts across the map, with heightened spawn rates on the newly added Pac-Man themed islands. When defeated, the Mini-Bosses drop high-tier mythic loot. Players can also unlock the new Pac-Man Sprite companion based on Blinky from the Pac-Man: Snack Breaks animated YouTube series. Acquired by following instructions at the in-game Cheat Panel, this gameplay companion grants a special passive ability that cloaks the player and provides invincibility upon taking damage. Pac-Man-themed Mecha Ghosts and Sprites will be in-game now through October 31, 2026.

From September 19th to 25th, players can grab the limited-time Pac-Man Sidekick in the Fortnite Item Shop alongside a full collection of arcade cosmetics. The Pac-Man Sidekick serves as an invincible animated buddy that runs next to player characters during matches and features a Sidekick Emote, authentic arcade music jingles, and sound effects. The Item Shop collection also features the Pac-Man Back Bling, which cycles from Cherry to Orange to Galaxian as players land eliminations, as well as the Pac-Man Gloves Pickaxe, new Kicks footwear, and more.

These new additions build upon the gaming legends inspired Override seasonal content already live in-game, including the Pac-Man Island, BLINKY Island, and PINKY Island map locations. Fans can find Easter eggs throughout the map, such as Pac-Man-themed arcade machines and clouds shaped like Pac-Man and the Ghosts.

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