Paldea Partner Tins Come To Pokémon TCG In September 2023

Paldea Partner tins are coming to the Pokémon TCG In September 2023 featuring new ex cards for Meowscarada, Quaquaval, & Skeledirge.

Three new tins featuring the Paldean Starter evolutions are coming to the Pokémon TCG on September 1st, 2023. These Paldea Partner tins will feature Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex as SV Black Star Promos. These tins will also include five Pokémon TCG booster packs and will retail for $26.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99

Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case. Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more. Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

: Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

