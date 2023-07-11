Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Announces Closed Beta Taking Place August 2nd

Singularity 6 confirmed this week that they will be launching a closed beta for Palia this August, building off the Alpha tests.

Indie game developer Singularity 6 has revealed they are launching a Closed Beta for their upcoming game Palia on August 2nd. This will be a PC Closed Beta that is looking for players who want to experience a new kind of adventure and test out everything the game has to offer. All you have to do to take part in it is to create an account for the game. Access will be granted to registered account holders on a rolling basis until they release it on August 10, and will maintain their account progress through the Closed Beta, Open Beta, and beyond. Players that sign up immediately might also be able to take part in the July 25th Stress Test. We have more info about all of it below.

"Palia is a first-of-its-kind community sim multiplayer title that offers a unique blend of community building, adventure, and relaxation in a world that players can call home. The game has garnered significant attention for its innovative approach to the genre, as Palia attracted more than 600,000 Alpha test sign-ups when the title was first announced. Demand to get into Palia's Alpha tests highlights that players are eager to dive into the game's wholesome open world, breathtaking and vibrant visuals, character and housing customization, deep lore, and enticing mystery. Palia builds on beloved community sim gameplay mechanics, such as farming, crafting, player and housing customization, and quest exploration, by adding a meaningful story, as well as progression and social systems akin to what's typically seen in MMO games. These multiplayer mechanics, such as a persistent shared world and an evolving world story, are streamlined to put a greater emphasis on community engagement and developing meaningful in-game connections. Players will work together to hunt, fish, garden, forage, and more as they unravel the secrets of Palia's always-evolving adventure and meet new friends to help along the journey."

"We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we're thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves," said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. "We've worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players. We hope you'll join us."

