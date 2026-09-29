Posted in: Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Launches Fall's Faire: Frights & Delights For Halloween

Palia has launched the latest free update, as Halloween comes to the game in the form of Fall's Faire: Frights & Delights

Article Summary Palia’s Fall’s Faire: Frights & Delights update brings Halloween events, spooky quests, seasonal décor, and fresh rewards.

Spiritfest returns to Kilima Village with the Spooky Moon Store, new materials, and Elouisa’s ghost-hunting bulletin board quest.

Palia adds the Path of the Ghastly Lunar Path, exclusive Player Titles, collectible plushes, and haunting home customization.

New Palia content also includes Palcats for Ranching and Friendship Level 5 quests for Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe.

Singularity 6 has launched the latest update for Palia, bringing about Fall's Faire: Frights & Delights. This is basically the big Halloween update for the game, with several activities, events, costumes, items, and more to get involved with. Basically, this is a wicked good time to have some fun, get a bunch of new stuff for your own character and home, and get some frights in the process. We have the full rundown below, as well as the finer dev notes on their website, as the content is now live.

Halloween Comes To Palia With Fall's Faire: Frights & Delights

Players can visit the returning Spooky Moon Store, gather eerie new materials, and help Elouisa investigate a spectral scoundrel through a new Spiritfest Bulletin Board quest. Fall's Faire: Frights & Delights also introduces the newest Lunar Path, Path of the Ghastly, Palcats as Ranching companions, Friendship Level 5 quests for Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe, new Spiritfest Decor and Tints, collectible Plushes, Player Titles, and plenty more.

Spiritfest Returns to Kilima Village – The Veil is thinning once again! The Spooky Moon Store returns stocked with delightfully questionable seasonal Decor, including coffin beds, Jaakcat gargoyles, bottled poison, a bat-filled roost, and more. Players can also encounter two new Spiritfest materials: Ectoplasm, a rare bonus from forageables, and Tattered Cloth dropped by spectral Ghastly Jaakcats.

The Veil is thinning once again! The Spooky Moon Store returns stocked with delightfully questionable seasonal Decor, including coffin beds, Jaakcat gargoyles, bottled poison, a bat-filled roost, and more. Players can also encounter two new Spiritfest materials: Ectoplasm, a rare bonus from forageables, and Tattered Cloth dropped by spectral Ghastly Jaakcats. Help Elouisa Bust Some Ghosts – Something spectral is causing trouble around Kilima Village, and Elouisa needs a hand getting to the bottom of it. Contribute requested items through the Spiritfest Bulletin Board to earn the L'il Ghosties Decor, then complete the Outro quest to receive a rare Spooky Moon Token.

Something spectral is causing trouble around Kilima Village, and Elouisa needs a hand getting to the bottom of it. Contribute requested items through the Spiritfest Bulletin Board to earn the L'il Ghosties Decor, then complete the Outro quest to receive a rare Spooky Moon Token. Brave the Path of the Ghastly – Embrace the spirit of the season with Palia's newest Lunar Path, featuring 21 levels of free and Premium rewards. Players can unlock costumes fit for creatures of the night, haunting Decor, the Undead Player Title, an eerie fishing bobber, and more.

Embrace the spirit of the season with Palia's newest Lunar Path, featuring 21 levels of free and Premium rewards. Players can unlock costumes fit for creatures of the night, haunting Decor, the Undead Player Title, an eerie fishing bobber, and more. Welcome Palcats to the Ranch – The paw-sitively adorable Palcat joins Palia's lineup of Ranching animals. Thanks to their Herb Hunter trait, Palcats are especially good at sniffing out and digging up Herbs, and can appear in six different coat colors with inheritable Socks and Wild Stripes patterns. Lucky Palians may even encounter a magically glowing Twinkling Palcat.

Grow Even Closer With Familiar Friends – Friendship Level 5 arrives for Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe, with four new quests that dive deeper into their stories. Players who have completed each Villager's Friendship Level 4 quests can continue their journeys and earn special Decor inspired by each character along the way.

Friendship Level 5 arrives for Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe, with four new quests that dive deeper into their stories. Players who have completed each Villager's Friendship Level 4 quests can continue their journeys and earn special Decor inspired by each character along the way. Give Your Home a Spiritfest Makeover – Transform any Home Plot into a haunted hideaway with new seasonal Decor including the Bed of Eternal Rest, Jaakcat Gargoyles, Potion Collection, Bat's Roost, Black Rose Flower, Jaak-o-Lantern Peg Light, and more. Two new Tints… Coven and Candy Corn… offer even more ways to embrace the spooky season.

Transform any Home Plot into a haunted hideaway with new seasonal Decor including the Bed of Eternal Rest, Jaakcat Gargoyles, Potion Collection, Bat's Roost, Black Rose Flower, Jaak-o-Lantern Peg Light, and more. Two new Tints… Coven and Candy Corn… offer even more ways to embrace the spooky season. Choose Your Spiritfest Player Title – Vampire, Werewolf, or Witch? Players can spend their Spooky Moon Token on one of three exclusive Spiritfest Player Titles, but with only one Token available to earn each year, they'll need to choose carefully. The fourth new title, The Undead, can be earned through the Path of the Ghastly.

Vampire, Werewolf, or Witch? Players can spend their Spooky Moon Token on one of three exclusive Spiritfest Player Titles, but with only one Token available to earn each year, they'll need to choose carefully. The fourth new title, The Undead, can be earned through the Path of the Ghastly. Premium Store Updates – Haunt in style with new Premium Store additions including the Devilish Imp, Casual Cutie, and Fungi Forager outfits; the mischievous Palcat Rogue Pet; Macabre Parasol and Calavera Gliders; Pumpkin Bomb and Hellfire Tool Skins; the Broom Vrooming Emote; Haunted Worktable; appearance-altering Witch's Brew; and the eerie Haunted Hollow Landscape.

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