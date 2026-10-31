Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Officially Launches Fall's Faire: Hearty Homecoming Update

Palia brings the autumn celebrations in with the latest update, as Fall’s Faire: Hearty Homecoming has officially launched.

Article Summary Palia Fall’s Faire: Hearty Homecoming is live, bringing harvest festivities, quests, and cozy seasonal rewards to Kilima.

Complete new Palia group and festival quests with Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, Ulfe, and Jina for story beats and rewards.

Explore Palia’s retro Path of the Classics, with pixel-art themed Lunar Path rewards, a skate spot, and turf war mode.

Raise Corgis in Palia, decorate with harvest-themed home items, and browse new Premium Store outfits, pets, and tools.

Singularity 6 has released the latest major update for Palia, as they bring in more of the autumn activities with Fall's Faire: Hearty Homecoming. The content will bring players back to Kilima Village as they kick off their own harvest with a series of activities that take them back to where it all began. You'll see Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe come together as part of a group quest, prepare the town for the new festival, and take on the Lunar Path: Path of the Classics, a love letter to '80s and '90s pixel art. Plus, you can now play with Corgis! We have the rundown below as the content is now live in the game.

Palia Brings Autumn In With Fall's Faire: Hearty Homecoming

Reunite in a Group Quest – Players have grown close to Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe one by one, and now it's time to bring everyone together. After reaching Friendship Level 5 with all four Villagers, players can embark on Beasts Unburdened, a new group quest culminating in a reunion that's been a long time coming, complete with a few surprises along the way.

– Players have grown close to Sifuu, Hassian, Taylin, and Ulfe one by one, and now it's time to bring everyone together. After reaching Friendship Level 5 with all four Villagers, players can embark on Beasts Unburdened, a new group quest culminating in a reunion that's been a long time coming, complete with a few surprises along the way. Help Jina Cook Up A Feast for Thought – Something smells delicious in Kilima Village! Players can pick up A Feast for Thought at the Bulletin Board and help Jina prepare a proper Harvest Festival, making a few choices that matter along the way. Contributing requested items earns rewards including four new Food Profile Icons: Bowl of Ramen, Piece of Cake, Sweetie Pie, and Teatime.

– Something smells delicious in Kilima Village! Players can pick up A Feast for Thought at the Bulletin Board and help Jina prepare a proper Harvest Festival, making a few choices that matter along the way. Contributing requested items earns rewards including four new Food Profile Icons: Bowl of Ramen, Piece of Cake, Sweetie Pie, and Teatime. Press Start on the Path of the Classics – Blow the dust off those cartridges! Palia's newest Lunar Path is a love letter to pixel art and virtual pets, featuring 22 levels of free and Premium rewards inspired by '80s and '90s nostalgia. Players can unlock a full-size Retro Game Cabinet, the Runguy Cassette Player, 8-bit Pixelated Framed Artwork, the chrome Heavy Metal Profile Icon, the Totally Tubular Player Title, the synthwave Sunset Vaporscape Landscape, and more.

Shred a Secret Skate Spot in the Tower – Rumor has it there's something rad tucked away behind the Tower. Born from two studio hack-a-thons, this just-for-fun, experimental skate spot lets players grab a board and hit the park as a random Trufflet from their Ranch (yes, even retired Trufflets), grinding rails, launching off ramps, and chaining together combos. Any skater can kick off a three-minute Red vs. Blue turf war, where every trick tags the park in their team's color.

– Rumor has it there's something rad tucked away behind the Tower. Born from two studio hack-a-thons, this just-for-fun, experimental skate spot lets players grab a board and hit the park as a random Trufflet from their Ranch (yes, even retired Trufflets), grinding rails, launching off ramps, and chaining together combos. Any skater can kick off a three-minute Red vs. Blue turf war, where every trick tags the park in their team's color. Welcome the Corgi to the Ranch – Short legs, big heart! The Corgi joins Palia's lineup of Ranching animals. Corgis come in six different coat colors and can inherit one of two patterns.

– Short legs, big heart! The Corgi joins Palia's lineup of Ranching animals. Corgis come in six different coat colors and can inherit one of two patterns. Cozy Up Your Home for the Harvest – Every good harvest needs a well-stocked kitchen. New Simple Sundries Decor, including the Simple Sundries Case, Box, Paper Bag, Pouch, and Planter, brings charming kitchen clutter to any Home Plot. Two new Gardening Tints… Pumpkin Patch and Earthen… add harvest-season warmth, while the new Crab Warrior and Major Manta Plushes are shell-ebrating being huggable at last.

– Every good harvest needs a well-stocked kitchen. New Simple Sundries Decor, including the Simple Sundries Case, Box, Paper Bag, Pouch, and Planter, brings charming kitchen clutter to any Home Plot. Two new Gardening Tints… Pumpkin Patch and Earthen… add harvest-season warmth, while the new Crab Warrior and Major Manta Plushes are shell-ebrating being huggable at last. Premium Store Updates – Press start on new Premium Store arrivals, including the Creature Catcher outfit, complete with a pixel pal and toggleable hologram; the Bahari Fencing Jacket collection; the Corgi Pet in three styles, plus the Corgi Handler's License and Corgi Starter Bundle; the Vaporwave Glider; Pixel Power Tool Skins; the Pull Up a Chair Emote; and the golden Amber Heights Landscape.

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