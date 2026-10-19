Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Fast Travel Games, Payday: Aces High

Payday: Aces High Officially Releases For VR On November 5

Payday: Aces High will bring the world of Payday to VR units, as the first-person action title officially arrives on November 5

Article Summary Payday: Aces High launches November 5 for VR, bringing the Payday heist action to Steam and Meta Quest.

Team up with up to three players to plan daring robberies, dodge alarms, and pull off the perfect score in VR.

Payday: Aces High features ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, plus gadgets like grapples and sentry guns.

Choose from four heisters, level up skills and gear, and grab the Steam Next Fest demo rewards before launch.

Fast Travel Games has officially confirmed that Payday: Aces High has a release date: the VR game will arrive on November 5. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a first-person action game based on the Payday franchise where you'll take the first-person aspect to a new level, as you'll plan a heist with your friends or other players and really live the moment. The game is currently doing one final playtest on Steam and Meta Quest, with a Steam demo during Steam Next Fest, giving everyone who joins an exclusive Kitty Mask in the full game at launch. Enjoy the details and trailer here before the game arrives in two weeks.

Plan The Heist In VR With Payday: Aces High

Mask up as one of The Aces, an elite group of heisters with access to bleeding-edge tech, black-market toys, and weapons no sane dealer would list. Framed by business titan Warren Jupiter and thrown in jail, the time has come for you to hit him where it hurts: banks, museums – hell, even his so-called "untouchable" penthouse. Gear up and hit the score with an arsenal that keeps growing – ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, plus gadgets like grapple and sentry guns. Spend your hard-earned cash and rep to unlock the skills, gear, and toys that crank your heisting game to the next level.

Roll out with up to three partners in crime. Plan the job, stack your tools, and execute with precision. Every alarm you dodge, every bag you haul, every trigger you pull pushes you closer to that flawless payday… or the kind of heat that burns cities to the ground.

The Rush Of The Score: Roll out with up to three partners in crime. Plan the job, stack your tools, and execute with precision. Every alarm you dodge, every bag you haul, every trigger you pull pushes you closer to that flawless payday… or the kind of heat that burns cities to the ground.

Roll out with up to three partners in crime. Plan the job, stack your tools, and execute with precision. Every alarm you dodge, every bag you haul, every trigger you pull pushes you closer to that flawless payday… or the kind of heat that burns cities to the ground. Guns, Gadgets, Getting Even: Gear up and hit the score with an arsenal that keeps growing – ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, plus gadgets like grapple and sentry guns. Spend your hard-earned cash and rep to unlock the skills, gear, and toys that crank your heisting game to the next level.

Gear up and hit the score with an arsenal that keeps growing – ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, plus gadgets like grapple and sentry guns. Spend your hard-earned cash and rep to unlock the skills, gear, and toys that crank your heisting game to the next level. Four Aces To Choose From: Ace of Hearts: The Mastermind – The brain behind the chaos. Lines up every angle, every fallback, every escape. Ace of Clubs: The Ghost – Silent, surgical, gone before anyone knows they've been fooled. Ace of Diamonds: The Technician – Gadget freak. Orchestrating the theater of destruction. Ace of Spades: The Enforcer – The hammer that keeps hitting when things get loud.



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