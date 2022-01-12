PDP Reveals Several New Nintendo Switch OLED Products

PDP is looking to capitalize on the release of the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED model as they have revealed several new items this week. The company is one of the few who work with Nintendo for officially licensed products as they have created several over the past few years for the regular Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite. This week they added to that continued series by introducing a new line of products specifically made for the OLED model. Those items include a brand new wired controller, a brand new Faceoff version of the wired controller, a gaming headset, and a deluxe travel case. The company also announced they will soon be releasing a Multi-Screen Protector Kit, which will come with a cleaning cloth, applicator, and screen protectors. Here's a rundown of everything available in their shop today.

Rock Candy Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: Frost White With a compact design, meant to fit comfortably in hands of all sizes, these officially licensed controllers are built for endless hours of fun! Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: Black & White Listen. Play. Chat. The 3.5mm audio jack in the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller supports in-game audio for all games and USB-chat for compatible titles. LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch: Black & White The lightweight build offers long-lasting comfort whether you're spending the day in co-op missions, or just playing a quick match. Hear your enemies before you see them with the two powerful 40mm speaker drivers. Slim Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch: Black & White Store and protect your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model in the stylish, Black & White Slim Deluxe Travel Case! With an integrated stand, you can prop up your console to play comfortably on-the-go for hours on end.