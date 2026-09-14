Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table, Pine Box Entertainment

Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table Has Been Released

Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table, an offshoot of the Pendragon TTRPG, has finally left the crowdfunding stages and is being sold at retail

Article Summary Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table has moved beyond crowdfunding and is now available at retail for $30.

Pine Box Entertainment’s Pendragon card game adapts Chaosium’s beloved TTRPG into a fast, ready-to-play format.

Players become Arthurian knights, complete quests over years, recruit squires, and compete to earn the most glory.

Inspired by Greg Stafford’s Pendragon, the game emphasizes honor, combat, virtue, and tough medieval choices.

Pine Box Entertainment has finished up their crowdfunding for Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table, and is now in the process of selling it at retail. This is basically a card game version of the popular TTRPG system, giving you a quick and ready-to-play version of the title as you proceed as a knight of the Round Table trying to do what's right in a kingdom constantly plagued with problems. We have more details below as the game is being sold for $30.

Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table

Pendragon: Glory of the Round Table, designed by Channing Ogzewalla, is a self-contained card game of questing, honor, combat, legends, and all manner of knightly virtues. Produced under license from Chaosium, this new tabletop game features key elements from Greg Stafford's Pendragon roleplaying game, incorporated into a fun and adventurous multiplayer experience. Players take on the role of virtuous knights who must complete quests on their path to earn the most glory. Each quest is represented by a series of tasks taking place over years of time, capturing the essence of the role-playing game. Hire on brave squires that will assist by pledging to your cause. Use your strength, constitution, and appeal to be the next knight selected to join King Arthur's illustrious Round Table.

About Pendragon TTRPG

Do you believe in chivalry, or do you think might always makes right? Are you willing to die for your Honor? Will you fight to rid the world of injustice, or use clout and power to take advantage of those beneath you? Pendragon is a world of brutal medieval realism, that focuses on the emotional impact of play, and strives to make the players feel as invested, loving, and frightened about their characters as their characters themselves would feel. Pendragon is a game that walks a fine line between lethal reality, and the idealism of a visionary life dedicated to the highest values.

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