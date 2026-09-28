Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: ELYZIO, Pera Coda

Pera Coda: Narrative Adventure Detective Noir Game Announced

Pera Coda is a newly announced narrative-driven neo-noir detective adventure game, as you'll work to solve mysteries in Istanbul.

Article Summary Pera Coda is a newly announced narrative-driven neo-noir detective adventure set in a dark, episodic Istanbul.

You play Deniz, a fallen criminal defense lawyer investigating a murder that spirals into a deeply personal case.

Explore real-life Istanbul locations, examine crime scenes, question suspects, and connect clues across mysteries.

Personality traits shape Deniz’s choices, while side interactions and details may unlock key Pera Coda revelations.

Developer Elyzio revealed their latest game on the way, as they showed off the new mystery-focused episodic title Pera Coda. This is a narrative-driven neo-noir detective adventure set in Istanbul, in which you play a former criminal defense lawyer who uses their skills of criminal ways and deduction to piece together what's happening in the city. What will happen when the truth behind a case leads to something that starts to become increasingly personal? You can see the game has taken a very heavy influence from Disco Elysium, but with its own art style and twists on the genre. The game has no release date yet, but we have the debut trailer and info here while we wait to see when it arrives.

Solve Interconnected Mysteries in Pera Coda

Istanbul remembers everything. The streets of this ancient city know the people who walked them. Its buildings hear what's spoken behind closed doors. And somewhere beneath the grime, the noise, the crowds, and the rain, it still remembers Deniz. Istanbul remembers everything. Do you? Pera Coda is an episodic, narrative-driven detective adventure set in a noir reflection of Istanbul. You play as Deniz, a fallen criminal defense lawyer drawn into a seemingly simple murder investigation that quickly grows beyond a single crime. Explore neighborhoods across the city, examine gruesome crime scenes, question suspects, follow leads, and piece together evidence as the case begins to reveal uncomfortable truths.

Travel through atmospheric real-life locations, from crowded streets and late-night taverns to quiet apartments and forgotten alleys. The city is not just a backdrop. It has always been a character. This is not a tourist's Istanbul. Discover the dark underbelly of this ancient city. Observe your surroundings. Collect evidence. Question witnesses and suspects. Not every discovery immediately reveals its significance. A photo, a smell, a melody, an object, or a seemingly meaningless conversation may become important much later. Choose from a number of personality traits to determine who Deniz is.

Your traits will change how you interact with the world and its inhabitants. Be streetwise, charming, or well-educated. What matters is your play style. Not everything in Pera Coda is connected to the murder investigation. Life in a city this chaotic and huge is all about noticing small things. Feed stray animals. Listen to music. Taste food. Notice smells. Talk to people who have nothing useful to tell you. Collect experiences, memories, and small pieces of Istanbul, simply because they are there. Some will remain insignificant. Some will not.

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